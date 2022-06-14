Barton retires as McKinley High School principal after winning settlement from district

Longtime McKinley High School principal Crystal Barton, who recently won $200,000 in a settlement of her lawsuit against the Buffalo Public School district, has retired for health reasons, ending one of the longest tenures of a building leader in the district.

Barton had served as principal at McKinley for 35 years, earning a reputation as a strict disciplinarian who kept a close eye on students, often policing the hallway or cafeteria, directing students to tuck in their shirt or to quiet down.

McKinley principal controversy costs Buffalo schools more than $1 million McKinley High School Principal Crystal Barton will receive $200,000 from the school district as part of a settlement approved Monday, and lawyers who represented her will receive another $75,000 from the district.

She had been on paid leave from the district for nearly five years, until she reached a settlement with the school board in April, in which the district agreed to pay her $200,000 for overtime and extra-activity payments she would have earned since she was placed on leave in 2017.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Barton had incorrectly been placed on paid leave twice in the past five years, according to Robert Boreanaz, the attorney who represents the administrators union.

She formally retired from the district in April, about two weeks after the board approved its settlement with her. Although the board in early April offered Barton the chance to return to McKinley as principal, she never did, due to health reasons, according to Boreanaz.

Barton served as president of the administrators’ union in Buffalo for more than a decade. Barton stepped down from that role a couple of weeks ago, Boreanaz said.

Jodi Covington, principal of Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, has become the union president. She had been serving as the vice president.

During the past few years, Barton, 70, and former Superintendent Kriner Cash had frequently clashed. He put her on paid leave in 2017, and again a few months later. In 2019, she filed a complaint with the New York State Division of Human Rights, accusing Cash of sexually harassing and discriminating against her on the basis of age and race.

As part of the settlement approved in April, both Barton and the board each agreed to drop all complaints, grievances and legal actions against the other. Neither side admitted any wrongdoing, and both agreed not to disparage the other.

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.