Barton can return as principal of McKinley High School, School Board decides

The NYCLU eventually dropped the suit, and Barton steadfastly denied discriminating against any students.

Hearing, legal papers spill details as BPS tries to fire principal who fires back The school district is trying to fire Crystal Boling-Barton for allegedly misappropriating thousands of dollars while she was principal of McKinley High School – but she's not going

In early 2018, she asked a judge to direct the school district to reinstate her as principal of McKinley. District officials kept her on paid leave, though, saying that she was under investigation for African American artifacts she bought for the school, using $22,000 in student activity funds.

Nearly two years later, district officials said they had initiated proceedings under the State Education Law to fire Barton. Such an effort to fire a tenured public school employee typically lasts months, if not years, while the employee remains on paid leave.

The district said it found that the financial management system at McKinley was “rife with irregularities.” Barton was accused of mishandling or misusing $9,556 over about three years. She denied the accusation. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against her, after investigating.

The termination proceedings were set to begin in April 2020, but the pandemic forced a cancellation. Her case still has not been heard, due to a number of reasons, some of them pandemic-related.