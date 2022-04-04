Barton can return as principal of McKinley High School, School Board decides

Crystal Barton can have her job back as a principal of McKinley High School if she would like, under the terms of an agreement she reached with the district.
She has been principal of McKinley for 35 years. For the last five of those, she has been on paid administrative leave, receiving more than $600,000, while the Buffalo Public Schools sought to fire her.
The School Board on Monday approved a settlement that ends the district’s effort to fire Barton, according to Robert Boreanaz, the attorney for the union that represents her.
The settlement also resolves Barton’s discrimination complaint against former Superintendent Kriner Cash and the school district, he said.
“She is eligible to return to service as a principal in the district. She is currently weighing her options,” said Boreanaz, the attorney for the Buffalo Council of Supervisors and Administrators.
Barton and the school district have been locked in conflict since 2017, when the New York Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against McKinley and the school district, accusing the school of discriminating against LGBTQ+ students.
The NYCLU eventually dropped the suit, and Barton steadfastly denied discriminating against any students.
The school district is trying to fire Crystal Boling-Barton for allegedly misappropriating thousands of dollars while she was principal of McKinley High School – but she’s not going
In early 2018, she asked a judge to direct the school district to reinstate her as principal of McKinley. District officials kept her on paid leave, though, saying that she was under investigation for African American artifacts she bought for the school, using $22,000 in student activity funds.
Support Local Journalism
Nearly two years later, district officials said they had initiated proceedings under the State Education Law to fire Barton. Such an effort to fire a tenured public school employee typically lasts months, if not years, while the employee remains on paid leave.
The district said it found that the financial management system at McKinley was “rife with irregularities.” Barton was accused of mishandling or misusing $9,556 over about three years. She denied the accusation. The Erie County District Attorney’s Office decided not to file charges against her, after investigating.
The termination proceedings were set to begin in April 2020, but the pandemic forced a cancellation. Her case still has not been heard, due to a number of reasons, some of them pandemic-related.
At the same time, Barton filed a complaint against Cash and the school district alleging age, gender and racial discrimination. The New York State Division of Human Rights has held several sessions in the case, beginning in December 2019.
Last week, Barton’s attorney and an attorney for the school district told the administrative law judge with the Division of Human Rights that they had reached a tentative agreement and were working on finalizing it.
Neither Cash nor the school district admitted any wrongdoing with regard to the discrimination complaint as part of the settlement, Boreanaz said.
“I really applaud the current school district leadership for really taking a close look at all these matters once Kriner Cash removed himself from the district,” Boreanaz said.
A school district spokesperson released a statement Monday evening saying that she and the district “have amicably resolved and settled various forms of litigation.”
The statement lauded Barton as “one of the longest tenured and highly regarded principals in the district.”
“We are all very pleased to have finally put all these matters behind us and the district is appreciative and thankful to Principal Barton for all of her years of service,” the district said in the statement.