Free backpacks packed with school supplies will be given away this Saturday at the Johnnie B. Wiley Sports Pavilion, 1100 Jefferson Ave.

The backpacks will be given out from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m.

The event has numerous sponsors including Agents for Advocacy, Cove and Mill Barbering Company and the Buffalo Police Athletic League.

Youth can also get a free haircut from Cove and Mill and barber Oral Roberts.

Organizers are requiring parents, grandparents or guardians bring their child with them to receive the free backpack.

The event is the fourth annual backpack giveaway at the Wiley pavilion.

- Maki Becker