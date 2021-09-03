Free school supplies and health care information will be distributed at a Back to School Backpack Giveaway in Buffalo Saturday.
West District School Board Member Jennifer Mecozzi said Healthcare Education Project and the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization are partnering for the giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. at the Dr. Antonia Pantoja Community School of Academic Excellence, School 18, 750 West Ave.
There also will be a pediatric dentist on hand giving grab bags and available for questions, lead safe grab bags from the City of Buffalo, bike helmets from the Police Athletic League, information for families with special needs from the Special Education Parent Advisory Council and light refreshments.
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Barbara O'Brien
Reporter
I grew up in Rochester, graduated from St. Bonaventure University and worked in radio before joining The Buffalo News. I report on issues in local communities. Over the years I have covered stories in every town in Erie County.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.