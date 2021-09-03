 Skip to main content
Backpack giveaway in Buffalo Saturday
Free school supplies and health care information will be distributed at a Back to School Backpack Giveaway in Buffalo Saturday.

West District School Board Member Jennifer Mecozzi said Healthcare Education Project and the Buffalo Parent Teacher Organization are partnering for the giveaway from noon to 3 p.m. at the Dr. Antonia Pantoja Community School of Academic Excellence, School 18, 750 West Ave. 

There also will be a pediatric dentist on hand giving grab bags and available for questions, lead safe grab bags from the City of Buffalo, bike helmets from the Police Athletic League, information for families with special needs from the Special Education Parent Advisory Council and light refreshments. 

