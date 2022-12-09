Backed by Common Council, task force calls on governor to step in on Buffalo's bus driver shortage

The bus driver shortage that preceded the pandemic and spiked before this school year has only recently begun to relent in Buffalo Public Schools.

Roughly 1,000 BPS students in prekindergarten through eighth-grade each day in September and October were impacted by yellow buses arriving late or not at all, according to a district report last month. There was progress in shuttling students in the morning but regression in the afternoon, with between 800 and 1,000 students affected after school by the end of October.

Busing metrics improved in November, district spokesperson Ka'Ron Barnes reported Wednesday, with fewer than 50 children reported late to school each morning and around 400 each afternoon due to uncovered bus routes. But while overall numbers have improved, critical problems remain: severe after-school limitations for extended learning time and the new modified athletics program.

"We're not even close to a solution to get kids to school each day," said Duncan Kirkwood, a parent who grapples daily with bus delays or cancellations, on Wednesday.

And winter can affect that progress: The number of bus drivers traditionally decreases during Buffalo's winter months.

The Buffalo Education Equity Task Force, a 55-member group spearheaded by Samuel Radford III that also includes Kirkwood, is pushing a measure devised by the district that they say would solve the busing crisis quickly: a three-tier bell time system. The proposal would change school start times from 8 and 9 a.m. to 7:30, 8:30 and 9:30, and dismissal times from 2:55 and 3:55 p.m. to 2:25, 3:25 and 4:25, with the aim of allowing existing bus drivers to complete more routes.

The task force is hoping to convince Gov. Kathy Hochul to declare a state of emergency that would allow Superintendent Tonja M. Williams to implement the change in the bell system without the Buffalo Teachers Federation’s consent.

Radford has served since this summer on the district's Operation Sunrise Committee, tasked with identifying transportation solutions and briefed regularly with district data. He believes that although the bus driver shortage is a national issue, Buffalo faces a unique set of problems. To remedy them, he's eager to speak to any decision-maker who will listen.

The Education Equity Task Force, which comprises parent advocates, community members and business leaders, has held at least eight meetings with elected officials to draw attention to the transportation problem. The Buffalo Common Council on Nov. 29 passed a unanimous resolution in support of the three-bell system – with Rev. Darius Pridgen and Council Member Ulysees O. Wingo backing the mission's urgency – and Rep. Chris Jacobs voiced support Dec. 1, key first steps to catch Albany's attention. Radford said he has already met with representatives from the governor's office and is awaiting further information.

With less than a quarter of district students in grades 3-8 performing at grade level, Radford fears the ramifications of more missed educational opportunities.

Buffalo Public Schools' plan to curb learning loss goes beyond normal school day State assessment results, even without comparing them to the 2019 tests, were alarming indicators of the status of post-pandemic education.

"We're desperate for a solution to give students a full instructional day," said Radford, who believes affected students miss between one and three hours of class each day. Even with progress in morning busing, the afternoon predicament – which includes some schools holding early dismissals – voids a critical part of the district's plan to overcome learning loss.

Extended learning time – after-school programs designed to help students catch up – has been offered this year only to those who walk to school or can provide their own transportation – which Radford called "profound inequity."

The bus driver shortage could also affect the start of the district's first winter modified season, which begins next week with 12 girls and 12 boys modified teams.

Michael House, assistant superintendent of athletics, said his team coordinates transportation for the district's 371 athletic teams, and House estimates he will have six to eight yellow buses on a given day to accommodate modified games and practices. He said district athletics would function best with 22-25 buses and has previously piggybacked on extended learning time transportation.

For now, high school athletes can use Niagara Frontier Transportation public buses to commute to practices and in-district games. But worries remain that yellow buses may be late, impacting game start times and schedules of officials, coaches and parents.

Radford acknowledges action by the governor would be precedent setting, but the task force's first two attempts to solve the transportation issue – pushing teachers to sign the district’s memorandum of understanding to implement the three-bell system, and pressuring First Student, the district’s K-8 transportation partner, to meet its contractual responsibilities – were stymied.

Buffalo teachers reject district's proposal to change school bell times to address bus driver shortage Buffalo Schools' teachers have delivered a resounding "no" to the district's proposal to move to three bell times instead of two at the start and end of the school day.

Radford and Kirkwood have shared their frustration with teachers, arguing they prioritize dodging schedule inconveniences over students' education.

"The lack of action by the BTF would lead some to believe that they want to keep Buffalo a poor city," Kirkwood said.

A 2017 collective bargaining agreement clause regarding start and end times – in which teachers cannot begin before 7:50 a.m. or finish after 4:05 p.m. – is still in effect; adjusting bell times is a topic in new contract negotiations that have stalled for nearly two years.

To solve bus driver shortage, BPS proposes altering school start times. Teachers want to know more. The district's aim is to adjust school start times, primarily for K-8 schools, to allow bus drivers enough time to complete two routes in the morning as opposed to the conventional one.

Phil Rumore, the union president, said this week the district had not responded to questions teachers had – such as how they could be expected to change child care arrangements midyear, still work second jobs and or transfer schools if facing hardship – if they were to accept the three-bell system.

Radford said discussions with First Student revealed hurdles to recruiting new drivers were less about compensation and more applicants' inability to pass tests required to earn a commercial driving license. Radford said a First Student representative told him that failed written tests and drug tests were disqualifying many driver applicants.