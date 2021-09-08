Back to school: A 'fresh start' in Hamburg

Kayla and Jackson Sawyer donned their masks, raincoats and rain boots and backpacks stuffed with supplies as they made their way into Boston Valley Elementary School.

"I think myself and my children are so excited, I really think it's going to be a good year, no matter what challenges we face," said their mother, Alycia Sawyer. "It was refreshing today. Despite everything going on in the world, I feel like today was more of a fresh start since I've felt since the beginning of 2019."

Kayla is a fourth-grader and Jackson is in second grade. Sawyer said even though everyone was wearing masks, you could still see the smiles.

She said the Hamburg Central School District has done a good job keeping parents informed of developments and Covid-19 safety precautions.

There were no nerves this year, just excitement, she said.

"I think this year was easier than last year," she said. "I think us parents, juggling work and then home life and educating our children on top of it, that was a lot pressure on us, and I think for the kids, too, it was a lot of pressure on them."

She said the uncertainty of not knowing if kids would go back to school or stay remote was difficult.