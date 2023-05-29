Buffalo attorney TheArthur A. Duncan knows the meaning of adversity.

He came face to face with it many times on his long and circuitous journey to becoming a lawyer, especially one with a felony conviction.

Duncan outlined the obstacles as he shared his story with hundreds of SUNY Erie Community College graduates, faculty and guests Wednesday as keynote speaker for the school's 75th commencement exercises at the SUNY Buffalo State University Sports Arena.

"As I think about it, I don't know that I really faced that much adversity," the 2006 ECC graduate said, without a drop of false modesty, despite the details of his harrowing tale.

He was born in Los Angeles, to a single mother who decided she could not raise him alone.

"So she sent me to Buffalo to be raised by my grandparents," he said. "However, I loved my mother. She loved me. So I went back and forth."

Duncan attended kindergarten in Buffalo, then went back to LA for first grade before returning to Buffalo for second grade. Then it was back to Los Angeles for the third and fourth grades. He spent fifth through eighth grades in Buffalo, and returned to Los Angeles for high school.

"I had a very unstable childhood," Duncan said.

He spoke extemporaneously, without a script, as it is a story he has told often.

Duncan punctuates each recounting with: "And still, I didn't face adversity."

In Los Angeles, where he settled briefly after high school, Duncan was forced to deal with rival street gangs and a drug-addicted stepfather who was abusive toward his mother.

"Outside the home, I lived in a Bloods neighborhood where we were supposed to wear red, but I went to school with Crips. So I was constantly fighting that dynamic of what color to wear and how to talk my way out of getting killed," he said.

After being robbed at knifepoint on a city bus, Duncan returned to Buffalo to find that many of his childhood friends here had become drug dealers. Eventually, he succumbed to the lure of easy money.

"This lifestyle led me to doing a lot of bad things in my life that I regret to this day. And I wound up being incarcerated and sentenced to four years in federal prison," he said. "But still I didn't face adversity."

In prison, he saw other men stabbed, assaulted and killed. Unjustly, Duncan said, he experienced two months in solitary confinement before he was released in 2003, already married with three children, but with no money or job skills. After several rejections of employment because he had a prison record, Duncan landed a job at We Care Transportation. It was honest work, but a dead end for him.

"So I said, maybe, I can go back to school and get some letters behind my name to deflect from this felony," he said. "And that's where ECC came in."

ECC was pivotal on his journey to success, Duncan said. He continued to work full-time to support his family while attending ECC. Duncan knew he was bright and had always been a good student.

"My name is TheArthur, so I think I was kind of born to be a little nerdy," he said.

At ECC, Duncan found a mentor in sociology professor Gene Grabiner and confided in the professor his desire to become a lawyer. Duncan feared his prison record would make that dream impossible.

Grabiner assured him that a felony conviction was not a solid barrier to such a pursuit, but that, once he passed the bar, Duncan would have to face the New York State Bar's Committee on Character and Fitness before he could practice law in the state.

After graduating from ECC at age 39, Duncan applied to the University at Buffalo Law School, only to be rejected. Six months later, he tried again, and was rejected a second time. Duncan applied to Cleveland Marshall Law School in Cleveland, Ohio, and was accepted.

"My way of going to law school was driving from Buffalo to Cleveland every morning," Duncan said. "So I would get up at 5 o'clock in the morning on a Monday and drive three hours to Cleveland to make my 8 o'clock class. Then, Monday night, I would stay in a motel."

The arduous travel caused his grades to suffer, so after completing his first semester at Cleveland Marshall, an uncle loaned Duncan money to rent an apartment. After a summer internship with then Buffalo City Court Judge Jeannette Ogden, Duncan applied a third time to UB Law School, though again unsuccessfully. He was successful on a fourth attempt.

"I had to make up all my classes that I took at Cleveland like it didn't count," he said. "But sill, I didn't face adversity, because I was ready to do it."

He was voted president of the Black Law Students Association, completed his studies and graduated UB Law School in 2012, but failed the bar exam by three points the first time he took it. Six months later, he took it again and passed.

Then it was time to face the Committee on Character and Fitness. It did not appear to be smooth sailing at first, but the committee, in the end, approved Duncan for admission to the bar.

"So you see, I didn't face adversity. I overcame adversity and kicked adversity's ass," Duncan recalled to a thunderous ovation Wednesday.

Duncan's was not the only story of triumph during the ceremony. Social Science student Ian Stover, and Maji David-Maji, a business student who was awarded the SUNY Erie 2023 Honors Program Medal, both shared theirs, as well.

Many ECC students, a third of whom are non-traditional students and adult learners like Duncan, ace unique challenges, said Mike Barone, the college's interim vice president of marketing, but all who graduated had something to celebrate after a college education punctuated by a pandemic, 5/14 mass shooting and Christmas weekend blizzard.