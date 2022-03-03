At a 'critical moment,' Buffalo Public Schools turns to a new leader with local roots

Tonja M. Williams had just been appointed interim superintendent of the state's second largest school district on Wednesday evening. As her first order of business, she gave a shout-out to the people who helped her along the way.

"Good evening to all the Buffalo Public School students, and families, the board members, my mom – who I know is watching on TV," she said.

With that out of the way, she assessed the moment and said: "This is huge."

Williams, 57, ascended to the top job in a district of 30,000 students the same day the School Board accepted the resignation of Kriner Cash, who had come under fire recently for his handling of the Covid-19 pandemic and for how he handled tensions at McKinley High School that escalated into a violent assault last month. School Board President Louis Petrucci said Cash was not asked to resign, and his departure from the district was by mutual agreement.

Cash will receive more than $316,000 as part of his agreement to leave the post he has held for the past seven years, according to a separation agreement released Thursday afternoon by the district.

Williams will be paid a rate of $423 per day, which corresponds to an annual salary of about $154,000.