New York state is adding a new public school holiday to the calendar.

Gov. Kathy Hochul on Saturday signed a law declaring Asian Lunar New Year as a public school holiday across the state. The law ensures that schools won’t be in session on Lunar New Year, which is widely observed and celebrated by Asian Americans and people with Pacific Island heritage.

“It is not just a day off from school – it is an opportunity for our children to learn about and celebrate their own or different cultures and traditions,” Hochul said in a statement.

The next Lunar New Year is Feb. 10, 2024, a Saturday.

Democratic State Sen. Sean Ryan of Buffalo put out a statement Saturday praising the new law.

“The holidays we celebrate are a reflection of the great diversity of the people who call New York home. The designation of Lunar New Year as a statewide public school holiday will ensure families can celebrate together, and is a recognition of the strength of AAPI communities here in Western New York and across our state,” Ryan said.