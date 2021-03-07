As remote learning drags on, some parents mobilize for school five days a week

Some parents are willing to go to court to have schools fully reopen. A Penn Yan attorney has has filed legal actions throughout the state challenging the governor to open schools. Hundreds of parents have contacted the HoganWillig law firm, according to James Minner, the firm's director of media relations. The law firm is preparing legal action on behalf of parents in a number of school districts, he said.

"We feel they should be in school and can be in school in a safe way," Minner said.

Parents say being out of in-person learning for so long is not healthy for children.

"It hit me when my daughter had to be medicated," said Bethany Morgan of Buffalo. "To this day she's not the same kid who walked out of that school in March of last year."

Her daughter, Anya, is a senior at Riverside High School, and she had a rough time with remote learning. That's why she was glad Buffalo seniors could return to school this month for the first time since last March. But she was dismayed when much of the days are spent in the gym, with students signing on to their computers for remote learning like they did at home.

Which guidance to follow?