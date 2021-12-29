As positive cases climb, Buffalo schools to resume in-person learning Monday

Buffalo public school students will return to school on Monday for regular, in-person learning, five days a week, Buffalo School Superintendent Dr. Kriner Cash and School Board President Louis Petrucci jointly announced Wednesday.
Before the December break, Cash had raised the possibility that Buffalo schools could return to remote learning because of rising cases of Covid-19 and asked students to take their laptops home just in case.
"As we turn our efforts toward navigating our school system through the threat of Omicron, and while we also work to provide an equal and high-quality education for every child, we ask you to do what you must do to keep our schools safe and to keep them open," Cash and Petrucci wrote in a statement emailed to parents.
The announcement comes as record high numbers of new cases are being reported. The Erie County Health Department recorded 1,926 new cases for Tuesday, and the state logged more than 67,000.
"We expected a post-Christmas surge of new Covid-19 cases due to people gathering for the holiday and Omicron and it is here," Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz tweeted Wednesday.
Cash and Petrucci encouraged parents to get their children vaccinated and keep them home only if they're sick.
"Help us to restart New Year 2022 strong by monitoring your child’s emotional and physical wellness, academic responsibilities, and all social media activity that may impede both academics and wellness," they said.
School board member Larry Scott said he supports students being in the schools and that if there are clusters of cases, they should be handled at the classroom level first, then by schools and district-wide only under dire circumstances.
He said the best way to limit the spread of Covid-19 among children is to get them vaccinated.
Support Local Journalism
"I wish we were spending more time on vaccine clinics," he said. "We need to really have a communication blitz to our families. That's ultimately going to be the best weapon."
Buffalo teachers union president Phil Rumore said teachers support their students coming back to school for in-person learning, but there are concerns about what will happen over the next couple of weeks if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.
"It has to be an ongoing evaluation and assessment," he said.
Most parents are relieved to hear that their children will return to school as normal, said Wendy Mistretta, president of Buffalo's District Parent Coordinating Council. But some continue to call for a better remote option.
Mistretta wants the district to provide a clear and "consistent" plan as school resumes.
Gov. Kathy Hochul, speaking from a popup vaccination site at a community college in Plattsburgh on Wednesday, promised children would be “back to school on Monday” with the statewide rollout of the test-to-stay program, though she acknowledged some districts will need more time to address logistics.
“When children return to school, make sure they're tested,” Hochul said.
She described a scenario familiar to many parents since September – entire classrooms forced to quarantine for 10 days every time a student tests positive.
“I saw this happen with people who work with me and it's absolutely maddening,” she said.
Hochul’s comments come amid an avalanche of positive cases across the state – topping 67,000 new positive tests on Tuesday alone.
The spike comes as the window for post-Christmas Covid-19 testing begins to open, and with New Year’s Eve parties coming. While municipalities grapple with how to handle planned public celebrations, many of which are outdoors where the risk of spreading the virus is lower, she urged people planning private parties in their homes to reconsider.