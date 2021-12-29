As positive cases climb, Buffalo schools to resume in-person learning Monday

"Help us to restart New Year 2022 strong by monitoring your child’s emotional and physical wellness, academic responsibilities, and all social media activity that may impede both academics and wellness," they said.

School board member Larry Scott said he supports students being in the schools and that if there are clusters of cases, they should be handled at the classroom level first, then by schools and district-wide only under dire circumstances.

He said the best way to limit the spread of Covid-19 among children is to get them vaccinated.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"I wish we were spending more time on vaccine clinics," he said. "We need to really have a communication blitz to our families. That's ultimately going to be the best weapon."

Buffalo teachers union president Phil Rumore said teachers support their students coming back to school for in-person learning, but there are concerns about what will happen over the next couple of weeks if Covid-19 cases continue to rise.

"It has to be an ongoing evaluation and assessment," he said.