As Iroquois schools ponder Native American imagery, Marilla supervisor urges district to take no action

Iroquois Central School Board members tonight are planning to discuss the State Education Department memo requiring the replacement of Native American team names, logos and imagery.

But the board is already getting some advice from the community: The Marilla Town Board this week is poised to oppose any change in the name of the district's symbols.

The deputy education commissioner sent a memo to public school districts last month stating if they don't commit to replacing the imagery by the end of the school year they risk the withholding of state aid and the removal of school officers, including superintendents and board members.

The logo for the Iroquois Chiefs is a Native American head with feathers. The Iroquois district has about 2,000 students from Elma, Marilla, Wales, Aurora, Lancaster and Bennington.

Among the members of the community who don't believe the name should change is Marilla Town Supervisor Earl Gingerich Jr.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

"At no time have we ever felt we were dishonoring the Native Americans, particularly the Iroquois Nation and the six tribes," said said Gingerich, an Iroquois graduate.

That sentiment was addressed by Deputy Education Commissioner James N. Baldwin, who wrote the memo to school districts.

“Arguments that community members support the use of such imagery or that it is ‘respectful’ to Native Americans are no longer tenable,” Baldwin wrote in the memo.

Gingerich said he expects the Marilla Town Board on Thursday to unanimously adopt a resolution calling for the name and imagery to remain. He said he also is opposed to the withholding of state aid or removing school officers.

"It’s getting to the point for many of us, particularly in rural areas, that enough is enough," Gingerich said.

And he added, "When you say chiefs, don't we have fire chiefs and police chiefs and editor-in-chief?"