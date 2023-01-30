Are school suspensions effective? Advocates press Buffalo schools to find a better way

When a student is suspended from school, does it do more harm than good?

Does being out of the classroom set that young person on a path to failure – or even prison?

Should disruptive behavior be seen as a cry for help and an opportunity for adults to show students that they care?

Those questions have been raised by some advocates for students in Buffalo Schools who say it is time to end school suspensions and replace them with strategies that emphasize help, rather than lost school time. They've held demonstrations at school board meetings, met with the press and circulated a report to make their case.

School officials say they do not want to keep suspending students, either – but it is sometimes necessary to keep school environments safe.

"I don't know a principal who wants to suspend students," Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said at the November board meeting. "We do not want to suspend students, but we do have expectations on behavior. We want our schools safe for everyone, and I believe parents do, too."

District officials say data on suspensions show the code of conduct is working. And they believe suspensions will continue to trend down as the district focuses on building relationships with parents, an important effort to School Board President Sharon Belton-Cottman.

Suspensions, overall, have decreased districtwide from 2021 to 2022. There were 570 long-term suspensions in the first half of last school year, and 418 in the same timeframe this year. For short-term suspensions, the number dropped from 2,521 to 2,005.

Buffalo teachers, according to their union president, also believe suspensions are necessary to ensure students do not repeat a serious incident in their classrooms.

But students who have joined the effort to reduce suspensions say these punishments are doled out quickly, rarely with attention paid to student circumstances or wellbeing.

"I feel like they could talk to me about like, 'Why are you acting up? Why are you doing this?' and try to figure out what the root of my problem was," said Yahya Hussein, a junior at Hutch-Tech and youth advocate at a December media event. "It's like they just wanted me gone."

According to Buffalo Schools' discipline policy, suspensions aren't given for most minor misbehavior such as classroom disruption, cutting class, wandering the hallways without a pass and tardiness. Instead, those infractions are to be handled using restorative practices such as arranging mentors, referring the student to a community organization, creating a behavioral plan or choosing another form of conflict resolution – all with the aim of building better relationships among students and with their teachers.

Advocates say restorative conferences are rare

Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo, a parent group led by president Jessica Bauer Walker, advocates for restorative practices to resolve all conflicts, not just the minor ones, and says that students in her group say it is lip service.

"We have no evidence that restorative practices are happening, and restorative conferences are extremely rare," Bauer Walker said.

More severe misbehavior is punishable by short- or long-term suspensions, which can be conducted in school or out of school, according to district policy. Incidents that may result in suspension include verbal insults that lead to emotional or physical harm, using or being under the influence of drugs and alcohol, serious disruptions on the bus and physical attacks that result in injury.

Short-term suspensions that are five or fewer days are geared toward repeat offenders, or those whose behavior appears to escalate, despite restorative approaches. Long-term suspensions of six or more days are given when a student's actions jeopardize the safety of others. Such students are usually sent home for the duration of their suspension. In the case of violent acts, threats of violence or breaking the law, suspended students may also be referred to police or a community agency, or expelled.

Suspension plans differ by school – due to available rooms and staff to oversee suspended students – but in general, students given in-school suspension are removed from their regular classroom and isolated from their peers. They may be given schoolwork to complete.

Hawa Hussein, a 2022 graduate of International Prep and a Community Health Worker, said five days of in-school suspension took a toll on her academics.

"I'm a visual learner – I've got to see what's going on, I've got to be there," she said. "I've got to be in the presence of the person that's teaching me. That's the only way I'm going to get it."

"In-school suspension hurts a lot. I'm in school, you're telling me I'm not about to go to my classes and actually learn? What am I getting out of being here?" said Freebirth Omoigui, a sophomore at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts who said she's been suspended for repeated cell phone use.

Applying both restorative practices and punitive suspensions isn't effective, said Annahita Ball, University at Buffalo associate professor of social work.

"For kids, it's really confusing," Ball said last month. "The message isn't clear. Are you helping me, or are you punishing me?"

Williams and Belton-Cottman have reiterated suspensions are necessary to ensure a safe learning environment for all students. They've cited recent safety issues, such as last years stabbing-shooting at McKinley and a stabbing at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts, as reasons for stronger discipline.

Research questions effectiveness of suspensions

Community Health Workers want schools to more significantly reduce the number of suspensions, with the goal of completely eliminating them. Bauer Walker's group argues that nonviolent misbehavior, such as disrespect and insubordination, should not be punished by suspension. About 19% of district suspensions this year have been for fighting, with 14% for insubordination, 10% for disrespectful behavior and 7% for classroom disruption.

The advocates point to national research that suspensions – especially out-of-school and those against younger students – are ineffective at dealing with misbehavior.

Students said peaceful solutions can be reached to keep them in the classroom through through meaningful dialogue, de-escalation techniques and recognizing that mental health struggles could be the root of misbehavior.

"What makes the teacher lose control of the classroom is when they're creating an environment of distrust between not only the students, but with other students," said Rehma Kashindi, a sophomore at Hutch-Tech. "There's no understanding, there's no trust, there's no relationship-building."

Khadijah Hussein, Hawa's sister and former Buffalo Schools student, detailed her own experience in which she was violent after long-term bullying, which led to a call to the police. She said mental health struggles through depression, intensified by the bullying, exacerbated her behavior at school. She wishes someone had asked her about her wellbeing and connected her with a guidance counselor or mental health worker – instead of involving law enforcement after her boiling-point reaction.

According to the district dashboard, these conversations are taking place. The district says there have been 389 parent conferences arranged this year, instead of suspending a student.

Solutions, Not Suspensions

Bauer Walker's restorative platform has support among researchers, civil rights lawyers and, most recently, a New York State Education task force in December, but a bill that encompasses much of their disciplinary approach has been stuck in Albany since 2015.

The Judith S. Kaye Solutions Not Suspensions bill, crafted by state educators, community activists, education attorneys and others, has never advanced beyond committee in the state senate and a floor vote in the Assembly. The bill is expected to be re-introduced for this legislative cycle, according to Citizen Action NY, and among its aims are to limit out-of-school suspension to a maximum of 20 days per year and drastically limit suspensions for prekindergartners through third graders.

As AG investigates Buffalo school suspensions, a call for change: 'What we're doing isn't working' While suspensions have gone down slightly since 2015, according to BPS data, there still are a disproportionate number of Black, multiracial and Native American students suspended, compared to white students.

Bauer Walker released her own document, "Suspension in Buffalo Public Schools: History, Analysis and a Holistic, Positive Path Forward" with Rae Shih of the New York Civil Liberties Union and Carly Hite, a legal professional who represented 60 Buffalo students in their suspension hearings. The paper calls school discipline a civil rights issue and advises Buffalo Schools to be "moving toward elimination of practices such as suspension and other punitive discipline measures."

The 28-page report relies on last year's data from Buffalo Schools' digital dashboard and emphasizes disproportionality: One in six students was excluded from the classroom for disciplinary reasons; students with disabilities were suspended at twice the rate of their non-disabled peers; economically disadvantaged students were suspended at 2.5 times the rate of those in better financial standing; and Black students were suspended at 2.5 times the rate of white peers. Officials, both on the School Board and among associate superintendents, say the data is outdated.

A path forward

Interactions between district officials and Bauer Walker's team have been tense, but on Jan. 21, Superintendent Williams met about 20 adult and student Community Health Workers at D'Youville University to engage in a restorative circle, where students shared their feelings about school discipline. Bauer Walker called the meeting "positive and productive," with Williams "affirming" the youth.

Constructive dialogue is a start, but Community Health Workers' immediate goal is district fidelity to restorative practices listed in the code of conduct.

"There's very few spaces where you've got parents, students, district and school administrators, teachers and community partners all coming together to co-create solutions," Bauer Walker said.

And in situations where students can explain the issues they're dealing with, suspensions might eventually not be necessary.

"It makes it feel like I'm being understood and I'm being heard and being cared for," Kashindi said of restorative approaches.