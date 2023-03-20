Archbishop Walsh Academy and Southern Tier Catholic School in Olean will move to the former St. John's Catholic School.

Both schools are housed in the former Archbishop Walsh High School, owned by the Buffalo Catholic Diocese. School leaders wanted to remain there, and tried to buy the 10-acre North 24th Street campus.

The Walsh Foundation, which supports Catholic education in the Southern Tier, tried to purchase the property in 2019 for $150,000, but then the diocese filed for bankruptcy. The bankruptcy judge denied a proposed auction after the committee of unsecured creditors, representing sex abuse victims, argued the property was worth much more and should be properly marketed.

“Now we can actually focus on the future,” Frank McAndrew, Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic board president, said in a news release.

The move will take place over the summer.

Colleen Taggerty, president of the two schools, estimated it could save more than $30,000 a year maintaining the existing property.

McAndrew said the building needs a new roof and boiler system, which could cost more than $2.5 million.

"This move keeps our identity as a faith-based institution and allows us to move forward without worrying about maintaining an aging building that no longer effectively serves our student body," he said.

There are 90 students in Montessori prekindergarten through eighth grade at Southern Tier Catholic and 31 students in ninth through 12th grades at Walsh Academy.

Leaders of the schools announced last month they would move to one of two former Catholic schools, St. Mary of the Angels or St. John's, both in Olean.

Southern Tier Catholic was formed in 1987 by consolidating the two schools, which were the two remaining parochial elementary schools in the region. It operated in the two schools before moving to the Walsh school in 2009.

Taggerty said the school hopes to introduce online learning clubs and e-sports, and the high school will partner with Catholic Virtual, a hybrid digital instruction model that will fill teaching vacancies and offer additional online courses.

“We understand the nostalgia many of our alumni and supporters have for Walsh as a place – myself included,” said board Vice President Brittany Thierman, Class of 2007, who added the school is preparing students for the next 50 years, not the past.

“We tried to re-create the past, and it’s not possible," Thierman said. "It’s not even wise."