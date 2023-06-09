Nyelle Williams, a fifth-grader at Charter School for Applied Technologies, and fourth-grader Junari Taylor shared big grins. The pair of elementary students each had an inkling why they stood in front of their schoolmates Friday morning, as Principal Sue Jurewicz began to praise them for reflecting the school's values.

The two female students acted calmly last month in an emergency, helping a First Student bus driver – coincidentally Nyelle's aunt – respond to another student's medical crisis in the middle of a bus ride.

"They stepped up to the plate and carried themselves well beyond their years," Jurewicz, a fourth-year principal, said in an interview Thursday. "It was a pretty heroic thing they did."

During a late-afternoon ride home May 30, a 5-year-old boy fell out of his seat and cut his head open on the floor, Jurewicz said, sharing details she learned from witnesses and watching a 2½-minute video of the incident.

The boy's gash produced a significant amount of blood, which made it difficult to assess the severity of the situation.

Bus driver Saundra Adams sprang into action, but Nyelle and Junari did not simply sit and watch the emergency unfold.

With the bus stopped, Nyelle rushed to the front of the vehicle. She remembered how to use the bus radio to contact the First Student terminal, which allowed Adams to attend to the student and keep other passengers calm. The fifth-grader also scrambled to find Adams' cellphone, at the driver's request, to contact other emergency personnel.

Nyelle's familiarity with the driver certainly helped their communication in the moment, but she said she would have acted the same way if her aunt were not driving the bus.

Junari, meanwhile, found a first aid kit in a bus cabinet for supplies to help slow the child's bleeding until medical professionals arrived. The wounded boy, whom CSAT officials did not identify by name, was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

"They were very composed in a moment of chaos," Jurewicz said of the 9- and 10-year-old helpers.

In front of Junari's fourth-grade class on Friday, Adams – known as "Ms. S." to students – said the duo's preparedness is why students should pay attention during bus drills.

"We go through those fire drills that we explain to you, that's what they're for," Adams told the class before rehashing the duo's actions. "They got everyone calm, they worked together and they helped – it was amazing."

Jurewicz elaborated on how the actions of Nyelle and Junari reflected the "character education" at CSAT, which includes elementary and high schools at the border of Riverside, Kenmore and Tonawanda, as well as a middle school at the old Holy Angels Academy.

"We're family here," Jurewicz said of the 1,100-student, kindergarten-through-fifth grade elementary school. "They're taught to take care of one another, and they learn about bravery, integrity, honesty and perseverance."

After their recognition Friday – in which the students and bus driver received a certificate of recognition and a heaping goodie bag – Junari and Nyelle showed a youthful exuberance that balanced their mature responsibility in an emergency.

They recited TikTok dances during breaks between photos in front of Adams' bus, while Nyelle later quipped to a CSAT administration member: "Am I going to be famous like Kim Kardashian?"