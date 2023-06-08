Barring a last-minute change, an eight-year effort by a state coalition to change school disciplinary policies from suspension-focused to restorative will again stall in Albany when legislative sessions conclude Friday.

Solutions Not Suspensions, the title of the bill, isn't expected to pass this session, the New York Civil Liberties Union said.

"It's really disappointing," said Johanna Miller, director of the Educational Policy Center at the NYCLU. "Youngsters who worked on this bill were freshmen in high school when they started – they're now graduating from college."

Despite the state-level inaction, local anti-suspension advocates continue to apply pressure on Buffalo Schools.

The hotline allows advocates to help Buffalo parents and students with the suspension process, including representation at suspension hearings, filing appeals or joining in restorative conferences. Concerned families may leave a voicemail and will be contacted by a coalition member for more information.

The district does not support the new hotline, said Buffalo Schools spokesperson Jeffrey Hammond in a statement earlier this week.

"These advocates already know that while suspending a student is a last resort, the Buffalo Public School District will take the necessary actions to maintain a safe learning environment for all students," Hammond wrote in an email. "That is why the District’s student code of conduct contains a progressive tiered approach to discipline."

Hammond said parents should contact school administrators rather than "calling a third-party hotline that lacks the ability to reach a resolution." He said parents unsatisfied with a disciplinary response may call district administration at 716-816-4678.

Are school suspensions effective? Advocates press Buffalo schools to find a better way "We have no evidence that restorative practices are happening, and restorative conferences are extremely rare," said Jessics Bauer Walker president of Community Health Worker Network of Buffalo.

Anti-suspension advocates say Buffalo suspends Black students at 2.5 times the rate of white students and continues to suspend pre-kindergarteners through third-graders, a policy long condemned by the State Education Department. In April, 42 students in pre-kindergarten through third grade were suspended, according to district data.

Quinn Carroll, Western Region organizer of the NYCLU, spotlighted other areas in which the coalition believes Buffalo is falling short – and how the hotline could help.

"We continue to see a lack of due process, a lack of translation into parents' dominant language, a lack of disability accommodations and other violations of state law when it comes to students being suspended," Carroll said this week.

The fight against suspending students is rooted in national data: 2021 research from three major universities illustrates racial inequities in suspensions and shows a school-to-prison pipeline, especially for students suspended multiple times.

Buffalo Schools has emphasized progress in reducing suspensions. Long-term suspensions – six days or more – have dropped from 1,298 last year to 987 this year, through April. Short-term suspensions have dropped similarly, from 5,053 to 4,660.

Jessica Bauer Walker, executive director of CoNECT, said the district's published data does not include in-school suspensions, total days lost to suspension and number of kids sent home instead of going through formal disciplinary measures.

The district and anti-suspension advocates share a general, immediate goal: to reduce suspensions. Both praise Buffalo's "progressive" code of conduct, unveiled under Superintendent Tonja M. Williams, which separates infractions into four tiers.

Students whose actions fall in tiers I and II engage in restorative strategies such as behavioral interventions, conferences focused on repairing relationships and solving problems, and meeting with community partners. Tiers III and IV include more serious incidents and lead to suspensions of varying lengths.

Williams has said no school administrator wants to suspend students, but it's sometimes necessary to ensure the safety of all students.

According to the NYCLU's Miller, "discretionary areas" in the code of conduct, which administrators may respond to with suspension or restorative practices, lead to inequity. She said insubordination, in particular, is the biggest driver of discrimination and Buffalo is the "most prominent example."

Miller said New York State United Teachers' advocacy against Solutions Not Suspensions swayed the expected state legislative outcome. She said the union fears losing the "safety blanket" of suspensions for classroom control.

NYSUT President Melinda Person, in her May testimony to Legislature, said teachers support the bill's intent and want to keep students in the classroom, but that safe learning is paramount.

"Our concerns come from the real-world classroom experience of our members, who have a duty to educate and support all their students," Person said.

Dina Thompson, executive director of the Erie County Restorative Justice Coalition, a district partner and coalition member, shared a balanced perspective about suspensions in which nuance should not be disregarded.

"The mistake is that if you have to respond punitively that there can't be a restorative action with it – it's not an either-or, it's an 'and,' " Thompson said.

"Sometimes there are issues where people have to be accountable, responsible for their behavior," she said. "That might be a punitive response. But how are we reintegrating people back into the community in a healthy way? How are we resourcing them in a way where they're not making the same mistake again?"