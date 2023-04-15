For the second day in a row, a major donor to Nardin Academy is calling for the immediate resignations of Tish Van Dyke, chairwoman of the Nardin Academy Board of Trustees, and President Sandra Betters, declaring future financial support won't be provided until that happens.

Turmoil at Nardin Academy as faculty, parents, alums question school leadership Since President Sandra Betters arrived, enrollment at Nardin has dropped, 24 faculty and staff members have left and at least one key donor has withheld a pledge to support the school financially. The board of trustees has become divided and many alumnae and parents feel outraged over what is happening.

The Kenneth L. and Katherine G. Koessler Family Foundation, in a statement Saturday, said that it "joins the nine Nardin Academy Board of Trustees as well as faculty, staff, students and other stakeholders, such as the Keane family, who have called for the immediate resignation of the president and Board of Trustees chair."

On Friday, Daniel and Leslie Keane, Nardin's top donors through the years and the primary funders of Nardin's Kevin T. Keane Sport Park in North Buffalo, called for a change in leadership. The Keanes also endorsed the stance taken by nine of the board's 24 trustees earlier in the day calling for the immediate resignations of Van Dyke and Betters.

The Koessler Foundation was the primary funder of Nardin's Koessler Family Innovation and Technology Center and a major contributor to the Nardin Academy Athletic Center.

The foundation "has a long history of philanthropic support of Nardin Academy, but we feel very strongly that until this change in leadership has been made, we will be withholding any future financial support of Nardin Academy," the statement said.

It also noted that the foundation's board includes many former Nardin students and past trustees.

"We would not be making such a difficult decision without the best interests of Nardin Academy and its students in mind," the statement said.

Former President Marsha Sullivan, Betters' predecessor, said last week that she is withholding financial support to Nardin provided through her Joy Family Foundation until "the future of the school is sound."

A majority of Nardin teachers have signed letters to the board, complaining of Betters' management style, treatment of people and disregard for Nardin's history and culture. Letters from parents and alumni have called for Betters to be removed, along with a petition on change.org that has around 1,700 signatures.

On Thursday, more than 250 students, led by high school seniors, staged a walkout at the school in support of faculty and calling for a change in leadership.

Betters and Van Dyke contend the changes that Betters was hired to implement for the girls high school and co-ed lower, middle and Montessori schools are the source of the faculty's complaints against her.