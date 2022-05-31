Anchors aweigh! Students take to the lake in boats they made

It started six to eight months ago, when high school students were presented with a pile of wood at the Buffalo Maritime Center's Arthur Street headquarters.

Since then, working under master shipbuilders and mentors, about 35 students from four schools learned how to use power drills, table saws, band saws and hand tools at Buffalo Maritime Center, turning the pile of wood into boats.

And Tuesday they went to Hoyt Lake in Delaware Park to launch the boats they made.

Despite the nervous laughter and jokes about the boats sinking, or springing a leak, all the six-hour canoes and Olmsted skiffs floated as the students paddled around the lake.

The hands-on boatbuilding program gave Cyrus Padilla direction. The Maritime Charter High School senior built his first boat last year, and he returned to the program this year to help out his fellow students.

"When we first put it out there, as soon as we were sliding it in, I was like, 'Is that actually going to float?' " Cyrus said.

He said last year, he didn't know what he wanted to do after high school.

"But once I got in there and got my hands dirty, I found out that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life," Cyrus said, adding that he wants to go into carpentry.

Building a boat was Ethan Antone's first effort at building anything.

"It probably should be good," Ethan, a senior at St. Mary's School for the Deaf, said before the launch. "I hope it doesn't go down."

Ethan said he wants to make his own boat, "since I know how to make boats."

"The main thing about building a boat is, you have to build it right for it to float. So it's a litmus test," Maritime master builder Robert Allen said. "When they get in that boat, not only did they build the boat and they know they can build a boat, but they have the whole world from that point."

Students from the Western New York Maritime Charter School, St. Mary's School for the Deaf, Lafayette International High School and Riverside Academy went to Buffalo Maritime Center twice a week, using science, technology, engineering and math to produce the boats.

The skiffs will become part of the livery of boats that are for rent at Hoyt Lake, and the canoes will be given to each school.

"The problem solving that’s necessary to build one of these boats is something that will stay with you well beyond the boat building," said Brian Trzeciak, executive director of Buffalo Maritime Center. "They are learning how to work as a team, and gaining confidence."

Some of the students have not been on the water much, said John Montague, founder of the Buffalo Maritime Center.

"So this is really quite an exciting moment. And suddenly you realize that 'I'm floating, I'm staying alive. I'm not drowning because I'm in some object that I built,' " he said.

In addition to the hand-to-hand program, the Maritime Center also has a "boatmobile," a mobile mini-workshop with all the tools necessary to build a boat to bring boatbuilding to those who can't get to the center.

