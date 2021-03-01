An 'outlier:' the SUNY campus that brought all students back during a pandemic

The college changed its policy this semester to allow students to take a course remotely if the professor is teaching from home, said Green, who is studying criminal justice.

All of his courses this semester are being taught in person, said Green, who was grateful because he believes that’s how he learns best.

“A lot of students are like this. They need to be physically in the classroom, communicating with other students and communicating with the professor in person to really be actively engaged in the course material,” he said.

Some SUNY colleges and universities experienced significant Covid-19 outbreaks in the fall, even with vastly reduced numbers of students and employees on campus. Alfred State had the 13th largest on-campus population among 61 SUNY colleges and universities, and the 17th most Covid-19 cases since Aug. 28, according to the SUNY Covid-19 tracker.

Sullivan said he believes the college was able to maintain a safe campus through “consistent enforcement” of protocols defined in its reopening plan.

“Being limited in what you can do based on state guidelines, you know, the college experience has changed but we feel we did absolutely the best we could to provide a good learning experience for our students,” said Sullivan.