'An issue for everyone': Districts offering pay hikes, incentives to attract substitute teachers

"We raised all of our rates because we're short subs, like everybody else in the area," Springville Superintendent James Bialasik said.

He said the $150 rate was set to target some of the district's teachers who have retired.

"Substitute teaching is an important position to fill every day. Its not the days of old where you just gave the kids a study hall," Bialasik said. "We really want our substitute teachers helping to continue the learning, so we felt we needed to have the pay commensurate with that expectation."

Substitute teachers are in short supply, partly because of the general teacher shortage, and some retired teachers who used to sub are reluctant to return to the classroom during the pandemic.

There are advantages to substitute teaching: No nights, holidays, weekends or summer work, and you don't have to work every day.

"It takes a certain kind of person to become a good sub," said Shirley Sapp-Burgess, president of Substitutes United of Buffalo, the union representing 500 substitute teachers in Buffalo Public Schools.

She should know, she's been substitute teaching since 1980.