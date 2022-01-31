'An issue for everyone': Districts offering pay hikes, incentives to attract substitute teachers

The need for substitute teachers in New Mexico is so great that the National Guard has been called to pitch in. One state to the east, a school district in Texas has taken to asking parents to become fill-in teachers.
It hasn't quite gotten to that point yet in Western New York, but school districts are opening their wallets and creating incentives to fill what is quickly becoming a pandemic-fueled desperate need.
"It's an issue for everyone," West Seneca Superintendent Matthew Bystrak said.
Ken-Ton said it wants to be a "destination" for substitute teachers. The Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School Board approved a pay raise for them last month, and the district started a campaign to attract substitute teachers.
"It's very competitive in the region," said Jeffery Richards, assistant superintendent for human resources. "We really wanted to increase our pool."
The district has a list of about 75 substitute teachers, and about 65 of them work each week. Even before the Omicron variant surge earlier this month caused an overwhelming deluge in requests for substitutes, the district was looking to increase the number of substitutes.
Pay increased from $90 to $105 per day for uncertified teachers and from $115 to $146.28 for certified teachers. And substitute teachers can earn an additional $2,000 each year by completing staff development coursework. The district also has building based substitutes in each school, earning $27,500 per year, with seven days of paid leave and dental and vision coverage. The district also will reimburse the teacher for the cost of fingerprinting.
The campaign seems to be working. There have been 35 applications since December, and the district is interviewing candidates, Richards said.
Making the job more attractive is how local school districts are trying to attract substitute teachers in the midst of a national shortage of substitutes. But it's not just local schools having trouble filling the substitute slots.
West Seneca pays uncertified substitute teachers $115 per day, retired certified teachers $130 a day, and created the "preferred building substitute" position, committing to have the person substitute teach every day. Subs are invited to professional development opportunities throughout the year, said Jonathan Cervoni, the district's assistant superintendent of administrative operations.
"It helps when you have last-minute absences," Cervoni said. "In the event there isn't a teacher absent, that is an extra educator to push into the classroom."
Williamsville Central pays $115 for uncertified substitute teachers and $125 for certified teachers, while substitutes dedicated to a particular building earn $10 more per day. And if substitute teachers work 55 days per semester, they receive a $250 bonus at the end of the semester.
Springville Griffith Institute School District raised the pay in November to $130 per day for uncertified teachers and $150 per day for certified teachers.
"We raised all of our rates because we're short subs, like everybody else in the area," Springville Superintendent James Bialasik said.
He said the $150 rate was set to target some of the district's teachers who have retired.
"Substitute teaching is an important position to fill every day. Its not the days of old where you just gave the kids a study hall," Bialasik said. "We really want our substitute teachers helping to continue the learning, so we felt we needed to have the pay commensurate with that expectation."
Substitute teachers are in short supply, partly because of the general teacher shortage, and some retired teachers who used to sub are reluctant to return to the classroom during the pandemic.
There are advantages to substitute teaching: No nights, holidays, weekends or summer work, and you don't have to work every day.
"It takes a certain kind of person to become a good sub," said Shirley Sapp-Burgess, president of Substitutes United of Buffalo, the union representing 500 substitute teachers in Buffalo Public Schools.
She should know, she's been substitute teaching since 1980.
"You have to walk in, you have to introduce yourself and let the kids know you are there to work with them and they are there to work with you," she said. "I try to boost their morale, and let them know this day is going to be a good day."
Sapp-Burgess said the union and Buffalo Public Schools approved a new four-year contract that will have subs making $127 to $164 per day in 2024, depending on how long they worked in Buffalo and whether they are certified teachers.
"I do like the idea that I can have my summers free. I like the idea I can set up my own schedule," Sapp-Burgess said, adding, "It's a good way for young people to get their foot in the door."
Schools also think it is a good idea for those who want to become full-time teachers to be substitutes. It gives the teacher a chance to learn the culture of the school, as well as valuable teaching experience, and it gives the school the opportunity to get to know the teacher, who could be applying for a full-time job in the future.
Richards said there could be about 100 retirements in Ken-Ton in the next three years, and potentially 300 retirements by 2030, so it makes sense to get a good substitute pool today.
He said offering professional development helps the district and the substitutes.
"If it doesn’t help us down the road, it's going to help kids in another district, hopefully, and help those aspiring teachers to grow," Richards said.