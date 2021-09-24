Altercation prompted shelter in place order at Sweet Home High School

Sweet Home High School students were required to shelter in place briefly on Monday following an altercation in the hallway, district officials reported Friday.

School administrators asked Amherst police officers to assist in responding to the incident, which was not described in detail in a statement from Superintendent Mike Ginestre.

No adults were involved and school health workers examined the student participants before they were sent home to their families, Ginestre said. The district continues to investigate, with the assistance of police, and said students involved could be subject to discipline.

The Buffalo News repeatedly requested information on the incident from the district beginning Monday afternoon but did not receive a response until Friday.

Ginestre said in an automated phone message Monday to high school parents, a copy of which was provided to The News, that administrators ordered a second shelter in place that morning after some students became upset following the initial incident. Ginestre reassured parents the district believed it was safe to resume instruction and more police would be present at the school that day.

