Last year at this time, Phineas and Bennett Smith had had it with school.

Remote learning in the throes of the pandemic did not agree with them. Usually happy and well-adjusted, they didn't want to do schoolwork, refused to go on Zoom meetings and screamed and cried, so their parents told their teachers at Pioneer Central in mid-May that the boys were done for that year.

But this year, despite the unsettled school year, Arcade Elementary School has been back to in-person learning five days a week since mid-April. The school collected students' laptops a couple of weeks ago and is having a screen-free June.

And while this spring is much improved over last year, everyone in the Smith family of Arcade is "just trying to survive the rest of this school year," Andrea Smith said.

Phineas, 9, is finishing fourth grade, and Bennett, 7, has a few weeks left in second grade. Their brother, Jensen, 4, attends Pioneer's universal prekindergarten program at Early Bird Child Care five days a week. He probably is the least affected family member because his pre-K operated five days a week at the day care without any issues, Andrea Smith said.

While they missed out on group activities that can build camaraderie and teamwork this past year, the older boys also took on more responsibility and gained maturity, their mother said. They became adept at getting on their computers, navigating websites and reaching out to their teachers online.

"I would never have thought that possible for elementary kids to navigate that so easily," she said.

Andrea Smith teaches English at Pioneer High School, and her husband, Kyle, has started to return to in-person work at the West Valley Demonstration Project.

"It was a grueling year. I think we all are looking to summer and just giving our brains and our eyes some reprieve from the stress," Andrea Smith said. "I'm really tired. With all of the constant adjusting to regulations and scheduling, trying to balance the in-person learning with the livestreaming for remote students has been the worst, biggest challenge we've ever faced."

The family is on the move after school four days a week, with all three boys playing baseball. Bennett also is playing soccer, and Kyle Smith is coaching Bennett's baseball team. In August, Phineas and Bennett will be playing football. And all are looking forward to a simpler school year in September.

