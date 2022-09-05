Allegany County district bars cellphones for full school day

It is every student's nightmare, and it's coming Tuesday to the Bolivar-Richburg Central School District.

For the entire 2022-23 school year, from the start of the day to the final bell in the afternoon, students in this small Allegany County district now must leave their cellphones, smartwatches and other electronic devices stashed in their lockers.

This new policy has few exceptions, and even teachers need to keep their phones away while in the classroom.

It is an attempt to help schoolchildren focus on their studies and to limit cyberbullying, TikTok challenges, cheating and the other negative effects that can come from the proliferation of devices at school, district officials said.

"We do know we're a pioneer in the region, taking this risk," Bolivar-Richburg Superintendent Michael Retzlaff said in an interview Friday. "And there's been several communications I've had with superintendents ... who are very anxious to see how this plays out."

Jeff Margeson, principal of the middle and high schools, said his research found some colleges, trade schools and military branches have taken a similar, zero-tolerance approach to the devices.

He said Richburg-Bolivar parents have raised concerns about being able to reach their children in cases of an emergency, but the district is prepared to handle those situations and, so far, teachers, staff and parents seem to welcome the change.

"Our family here at Bolivar-Richburg has to be at the front line of this," Margeson said, "to help our students break that addiction."

District officials have been thinking about a new, tougher approach to cellphones for about a year, Margeson said.

The district, located about halfway between Olean and Wellsville, has 800 students from elementary to high school. The middle and senior high schools share one building.

Bolivar-Richburg's rural setting hasn't isolated it from the problems of excessive cellphone use during the school day, officials said.

Prior to this school year, there weren't consistent expectations, or consequences, for students' use of their devices at school, Retzlaff and Margeson said. Some teachers, for example, would just tell students to put away their phones, while others would require students to put them in a pouch at the front of the room for the duration of the class.

As a result, teachers and administrators have dealt with myriad problems, the officials said.

"All of this was just taking away from what we were looking for, as a school district, to focus on student achievement," Margeson said. "Not just in the classroom, but as the social and emotional well-being of all of our students."

For example, students who took a test early in the day would use their phones to take photos of the questions and share them with friends who were taking the same test later. "By second period, that test was out and about," Retzlaff said.

Also, students would furtively video chat with friends, in another classroom or at another school, or play mobile video games when they were supposed to be paying attention to their teachers.

And students would message each other to arrange to meet in bathrooms to vape, fight or perform an act of vandalism that would be recorded and posted on TikTok or another social media site.

Students were allowed to use their phones at lunch, or between classes, Margeson said. But even then, administrators determined messages and photos sent during those periods of time led to online bullying and hurt feelings.

"They can text back and forth and really disrupt a student's day, particularly when they're getting in these nasty, nasty text messages," Retzlaff said.

For these and other reasons, Bolivar-Richburg leaders said they decided it was best to bar phones for the full school day.

Margeson said he is not aware of another district in this part of New York that has this kind of cellphone policy. But, he said, schools in Bradford, Pa., have done this, and officials there raved about how it has worked.

Closer to Buffalo, the Maryvale School District in 2019 introduced a similar, "away-for-the-day" policy, and it appears the rule remains part of the district code of conduct for 2022-23.

In Bolivar-Richburg, the new policy is in effect from 8:03 a.m. to 3:10 p.m. each day, Margeson said. The district said it applies to cellphones, smartwatches, wireless headphones or earbuds and any other device that can send or receive electronic messages, all of which must be kept in students' lockers for the day.

There are limited medical exceptions. For example, Retzlaff said, some students who are diabetic use blood-sugar meters that connect through Bluetooth to an app on their phones.

Otherwise, students must keep them locked up, and teachers must keep theirs out of sight when they're in the classroom, Margeson said.

Margeson and Retzlaff said it was important for teachers to set a good example for students, and they've accepted the rationale for the change.

Consequences for violations of the policy escalate, from having the device taken away for the day to requiring a guardian to come to the school to pick up the confiscated device to detention.

A note on the district's Facebook page about the new plan drew a mixed reaction. Some commenters cheered the change, while one sarcastically observed, "Yeah, let's just cut off a child's only communication with a parent during the school day. Having multiple children in detention every day won't get tiring fast at all."

But Margeson said the majority of parents and students he's heard from have welcomed the cellphone policy.

The biggest concern district officials have heard is what happens if there's a school intruder, or a similar emergency, and parents want to reach their children.

Retzlaff said the district is prepared, in those circumstances, to get information directly out to parents and other stakeholders. The same is true if athletic contests or other extracurricular activities are canceled or moved, he said.

"We had school for eight hours without cellphones. We went to the office and made the phone call home if need be," Retzlaff said. "And if the practice was canceled after school, the announcement came from the office saying practice was canceled."

Margeson said he knows the first month or so of the school year will be a difficult adjustment period. They will encourage students who struggle to give up access to their phones to meet with school counselors.

All students also have district-provided electronic devices that allow communication through the Microsoft Teams messaging service.

Margeson said one way he'll know if the experiment is a success is if disciplinary referrals go down.

There were 772 such referrals last school year at the middle and high schools, the principal said, and he believes as many as 90% of them trace back to phone usage in some way.

"The cellphones have been getting in the way," Margeson said. "It's causing distractions, it's causing discipline issues, and we want them to re-engage."