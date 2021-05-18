All school budgets in Erie and Niagara counties pass; incumbents ousted in Williamsville

“Regardless of the fact that there’s uncontested candidates, there’s still the capital improvements and the budget," Tammy Dodge of Lockport said. "It’s important to support the district whatever way you can.”

"Not having a budget leads to a whole host of problems," said Jerry Schaffer of Orchard Park, who voted yes on the budget.

“I’m an educator, so it’s important for people to come out and express that they’re fine with the budget or if they’re not fine with the budget," Beatrice Mattina of Pendleton said at Starpoint High School.

"One of my friends is running for school board," Mattina said. "She asked, ‘Could you please go vote? I don’t want to be the one with the lowest amount of votes.’ "

Some voters were glad to see in-person balloting return – while others wished for mail-in ballots to continue to be an option.

“It’s certainly more convenient to have the ballot mailed home, especially for the people who can’t get out," said Loretta DiCarlo of the City of Lockport. "It’s still not completely safe for everyone."

Rick Tomm of Pendleton described himself as a "traditionalist" when it comes to in-person voting.

"It forces you to go out and vote, express yourself," Tomm said. "As a citizen of the United States, it’s one of the things that comes with the greatest country we have. It’s part of our civic duty.”

Want to see more like this? Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Thomas J. Prohaska Reporter I have covered Niagara County for The Buffalo News since 1995, when I joined the paper after 10 years as news director at WLVL in Lockport. Follow Thomas J. Prohaska Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today