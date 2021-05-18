All school budgets in Erie and Niagara counties pass; incumbents ousted in Williamsville

It was no surprise that fewer voters than last year took part in Tuesday's suburban school board elections, in which every school budget in Erie and Niagara counties was approved.
But in many districts, turnout was also down from the pre-pandemic elections in 2019.
Results are coming in for school board elections across the region, where residents voted Tuesday on school budget proposals and school board candidates.
That wasn't the case in Clarence, Grand Island, Orchard Park and Williamsville, where parents went to court to force the districts to return students to daily in-person instruction.
In each of those four districts, the turnout was the highest for any in-person election since 2015.
Their budgets passed by comfortable margins, and incumbent board members survived, too – except in Williamsville, where the two incumbents on the ballot, Eric Borenstein and Shawn P. Lemay were booted from office.
Lemay lost even though he was endorsed by the Williamsville Teachers Association. The union's other choices, Swaroop S. Singh and Maureen Poulin, were the top vote-getters, while former board president Michael J. Littman edged out Lemay for the third available seat.
Singh and Littman also were endorsed by Williamsville Students First, a parent group formed after the rocky start to the school year that saw former Superintendent Scott Martzloff ousted.
The record 2020 vote totals were not approached, as the state abandoned last year's pandemic-driven mail-in school elections.
Even sunny weather and the resumption by some districts of the practice of offering events like chicken barbecues at the polling sites didn't bring out many voters in places where there was little competition or controversy to drive turnout.
Only 17 of 38 districts in Erie and Niagara counties had contests for school board seats, while no district offered a budget exceeding its state-mandated tax cap. An extra $3 billion in state aid helped districts keep taxes down.
The average spending increase in the 2021-22 school budgets in Erie and Niagara counties is 2.48%, and their average tax levy increase is 1.91%.
Niagara Falls, Lackawanna and Eden proposed no tax levy increase, while four other districts proposed increases of less than 1%.
Nevertheless, the tax impact brought voters to the polls Tuesday.
"We're paying the bills," Linda Rankin said after voting at West Seneca East High School. "It's important to vote responsibly."
Elizabeth Gates, West Seneca's top vote-getter, said voters told her they were concerned with taxes and getting children back to school full-time.
“I like to give my opinion. If they’re extracting taxes from me, I want them to know what I think," Leon Carlak of Lockport said at the Lockport Board of Education office.
“Regardless of the fact that there’s uncontested candidates, there’s still the capital improvements and the budget," Tammy Dodge of Lockport said. "It’s important to support the district whatever way you can.”
"Not having a budget leads to a whole host of problems," said Jerry Schaffer of Orchard Park, who voted yes on the budget.
“I’m an educator, so it’s important for people to come out and express that they’re fine with the budget or if they’re not fine with the budget," Beatrice Mattina of Pendleton said at Starpoint High School.
"One of my friends is running for school board," Mattina said. "She asked, ‘Could you please go vote? I don’t want to be the one with the lowest amount of votes.’ "
Some voters were glad to see in-person balloting return – while others wished for mail-in ballots to continue to be an option.
“It’s certainly more convenient to have the ballot mailed home, especially for the people who can’t get out," said Loretta DiCarlo of the City of Lockport. "It’s still not completely safe for everyone."
Rick Tomm of Pendleton described himself as a "traditionalist" when it comes to in-person voting.
"It forces you to go out and vote, express yourself," Tomm said. "As a citizen of the United States, it’s one of the things that comes with the greatest country we have. It’s part of our civic duty.”