All students in all schools in the Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda School District will receive free breakfast and lunch next school year.

This year only five of the district's schools held the Community Eligibility Provision that allows all students to get free meals without proving their income eligibility.

There was discussion during state budget negotiations this year about providing free school meals throughout the state, but that was not approved. The state Legislature and governor did agree on expanding eligibility for the program.

"The head of our food service department, Kim Roll, has done an amazing job," Superintendent Sabatino Cimato said during a recent Ken-Ton Connections update.

Roll applied for the expanded eligibility, and the district learned earlier this month it had been approved, starting July 1. That also means breakfast will be free during summer school, Cimato said.

The district will continue to ask parents to complete food service paperwork in the fall because it ensures individual eligibility for certain state and federal programs as well as additional school funding.

"It's very important when those forms come around next year that we still complete the forms," Cimato said.