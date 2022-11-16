Ahead of winter storm, Buffalo Public Schools to close Friday with no remote instruction

With a snowstorm expected to begin pummeling the Buffalo area Thursday night, Buffalo Public Schools announced Wednesday night that all schools will be closed Friday.

There will be no remote learning Friday, said Ka'Ron Barnes, a spokesperson for the district. There was some question as to whether the district would choose to shift to remote instruction or give students and staff the day off.

After-school activities will be canceled Thursday, too, and Saturday Academies will be canceled Saturday, the district said in a press release. Students were instructed to bring their devices home in case of an extended closure.

The Buffalo area faces the possibility of up to 4 feet of snow beginning Thursday night and running into Sunday, according to the National Weather Service Office in Buffalo.