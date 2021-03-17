After ransomware attack, Buffalo schools set to resume in-person instruction Monday

Buffalo Public Schools has made “significant progress” in recent days restoring its computer networks following last week’s ransomware attack and plans to resume in-person classes again starting Monday.

“Amazingly, the academic systems and tools we need for teaching and learning, they are by far at 90 to 95% back to functionality. So that’s the really good news,” Superintendent Kriner Cash said.

But certain sectors of the district’s networks – which control everything from remote instruction to bus routing to heating and ventilation – are experiencing “intermittent stability,” he explained to the Board of Education on Wednesday.

“On the business side,” Cash said, “some of the systems are going to need a few more days of work.”

Cash, however, said he feels confident that as long as the district continues making progress on the systems, Buffalo Public Schools can pick up where it left off prior to the cyberattack and begin phase two of reopening classrooms next week. Students will continue learning remotely from home Thursday and Friday.

“The plan we had intended to execute this past Monday we believe we will be able to do this next Monday,” Cash said.