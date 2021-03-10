After objections over conflict with holy day, Willamsville changes first day of school

Williamsville Central School Board members changed the first day of school in September to avoid a conflict with one of the Jewish faith's holiest days, Rosh Hashanah.

The school district usually starts its first day of the new school year on a Tuesday, the day after Labor Day. Administrators had proposed doing that again this September. But this year, it is the same day as Rosh Hashanah, which starts at sundown Sept. 6 and ends at sundown Sept. 8.

Many Jewish parents keep their children home to observe the holy day, but usually, it falls later in the year.

Parents called and wrote School Board members, saying that they would have to choose between sending children on the first day of school or keeping them home for the religious observance.

"It's the first day of school coming off a pandemic year when everything is upside down," parent Karen Meltser said. "If you don't have a group of people there on Day One, that's a really tough way to start the year."

School Board members also said they were concerned that a significant number of students could miss the first day of school.