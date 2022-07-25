After a threat, 23 teachers called in sick. A state court called their move a strike.

A youth fleeing from an altercation at Dr. Charles R. Drew Science Magnet four years ago threatened to come back the next day and shoot and kill everyone in the school.

The next day, 23 Buffalo Public Schools teachers called in sick.

A state court now says that act was tantamount to going out on strike.

A state appeals court last week upheld an administrative ruling that 16 of the teachers engaged in an unlawful strike when they used a sick day following the fight.

The Appellate Division of State Supreme Court, Third Department, upheld a ruling by the Public Employees Relations Board (PERB) against the New York State United Teachers, Buffalo.

Although there was evidence to support a different conclusion, there was substantial evidence that the union "caused, encouraged, instigated, and/or condoned an unlawful strike by 16 of its unit members at Public School 59," the decision said.

The incident started with a physical altercation at dismissal time at the school March 13, 2018, between two students and two older people who did not attend the school.

"After the fight, and while fleeing police, one of the older people stated, 'I'm coming tomorrow with a gun to shoot up this ... (epithet) school,' and that '[i]f you show up to work tomorrow, you're going to all die,' " according to the decision.

Immediately after, a union delegate, teacher Nicole LaRusch, held a meeting in her classroom. During or shortly after that meeting, 10 teachers called in sick for the following day. A total of 23 teachers were absent the next day, and after an investigation, the district concluded that 16 of them engaged in a strike.

An administrative law judge sustained the charge against the union, and PERB affirmed that determination. The union then challenged the PERB ruling.

Under a section of the Civil Service Law known as the Taylor Law, no "public employee or employee organization shall engage in a strike, and no public employee or employee organization shall cause, instigate, encourage or condone a strike."

Representatives of Buffalo Public Schools and the Buffalo Teachers Federation – the union that represents district teachers – could not be reached to comment.

LaRusch testified that she announced at the meeting that she was not coming to school the next day for her "own emotional well-being," and she advised others to use a sick day, rather than a personal day, if they wanted to take the day off, according to the decision.

A representative of the teachers aide union said LaRusch told her to tell the aides to call in sick the following day because that's what the teachers were doing. The aide said that "LaRusch stated that they were calling out sick because 'the principal didn't care about (their) safety' and that they were sending a message to 'downtown' – meaning the district's headquarters – so that they could 'get resource officers in the school,' " according to court papers.

"The foregoing evidence amply supports the conclusion that, in violation of the Taylor Law, LaRusch and the 15 other absent teachers engaged in a concerted slowdown or stoppage of work as part of a coordinated effort to obtain a safer work environment," the decision states.

The decision says Buffalo teachers' union President Philip Rumore and a union representative spoke with LaRusch about the concern that the action could be seen as an unlawful strike, and they told her to make it clear she was not directing anyone else to be absent, but that they did not ensure that the message was communicated to others.