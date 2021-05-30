After a school year like no other, proms are looking different this year

Optimists bought their prom dresses weeks ago.
Others waited to see if one of those last traditions of senior year in high school would take place this spring, after being canceled last year because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
Despite having a year filled with remote, hybrid and, for some, full-time in-person learning, many of this year's high school seniors are getting a chance to wear prom dresses and tuxedos, even if they're not having a traditional prom.
Seniors at Niagara Falls High School found out about three weeks ago they would not be able to have a customary prom because of restrictions put on gatherings.
So students came up with a combination prom/post-prom event called the Senior Celebration Extravaganza and Masquerade. It will be held June 18.
It's a masquerade because students will still have to wear face masks.
"The fact we're still able to do something made it not like a crushing blow," said Hayley Mundy, one of the students planning activities.
She said students are trying to make the event, which will be held at the high school, as much fun as possible, partially to preserve some sort of normalcy.
"Anything that gets us even a little bit back to normal is great," Hayley said.
Newfane seniors will have a senior send-off dinner, held at the Olcott Yacht Club. The fourth annual senior prom dress giveaway is going on as usual, where students can select slightly used dresses, shoes and purses for free.
But not for the prom, because it was canceled. They'll wear their prom dresses to the senior send-off.
"Prom is a rite of passage, and something students look forward to, but it is also an event that can be financially burdensome, especially this year and when the event isn’t even happening. A beautiful dress just might help these teens experience some resemblance of the prom night they’ve been dreaming of,” said Jill Keys, Newfane Alumni Association president and Newfane High School teacher.
Senior Night Lights, a year-end celebration at Orchard Park High School, will take place June 18 at the Orchard Park High School stadium. It's not the usual gala at Michael's Catering and Banquets, but there will be a DJ and a dinner. The event is semi-formal but full formal attire is welcome. The post-prom party will take place at 3 p.m. the following day.
Kenmore East will have Senior Night Under the Stars on June 18 at the Falconwood at Beaver Island.
Cleveland Hill High School had to cancel this year's prom, and instead is holding senior day Wednesday. It's a combination of the school's traditional senior tea, a formal luncheon that was canceled last fall and a senior field day with activities around the campus, picnic lunch, a post-prom prize raffle and presentation of adopt-a-senior gifts.
Tonawanda is having its prom June 17 at Kloc's Grove in West Seneca.
And, West Seneca West Senior High School was planning a socially distanced prom with a limited capacity of 150 for students only, but state guidelines changed.
Support Local Journalism
Now, the 6-foot distancing is no longer necessary if students have a negative Covid-19 test or are vaccinated, and students can invite guests to the event Thursday .
The state guidance issued May 3 set the stage for many proms.
Events were limited to 250 people indoors, but if everyone in attendance is fully vaccinated or presents a negative Covid-19 test, more people can attend.
Planning was a problem and schools that had proms in May or earlier had to improvise with different activities. Many schools waited to learn the guidance before announcing that proms were on and/or postponed the date. And students who waited had to quickly find formal attire.
"So everybody's scrambling," said Jimmylee Steinfeld, a designer who owns TT-New York at Boulevard Mall and has a YouTube channel.
His busy time for selling prom dresses is usually from January to June, but this year, January and February were slow, and things started to pick up in March.
"People who bought prom dresses before this were just hoping there would be proms," he said.
And because of the lateness, there's not time for a special order.
"There are more Cinderella looks than usual," Steinfeld said. "People want to be a princess after all this. I don't blame them. They've been through a lot."
At Niagara Falls, students realized that not everyone could afford to be tested for Covid-19 if they held a more traditional prom, and some did not want to go to the expense of dressing up.
"We decided to combine the two," senior Anshu Patel said of the prom/post-prom events at the masquerade.
Hayley said prom really comes down to taking pictures with your friends, eating and hanging out. So there will be places to take photos, and there will be food trucks for dinner at Niagara Falls High School.
"It's been a long year. It's been really different," Anshu said. "I wasn't expecting my senior year to go this way."
Niagara Falls High School remains in a hybrid-learning model, so this will be the first time the senior class can all be together in a meaningful way, Hayley said.
"We’ve been making our own new normal, that hopefully we can maybe get back to a little bit of the normal normal so we can see our friends more," she said.
Students can come dressed up, take photographs, "then it will morph into a carnival atmosphere," Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.