After a school year like no other, proms are looking different this year

And because of the lateness, there's not time for a special order.

"There are more Cinderella looks than usual," Steinfeld said. "People want to be a princess after all this. I don't blame them. They've been through a lot."

At Niagara Falls, students realized that not everyone could afford to be tested for Covid-19 if they held a more traditional prom, and some did not want to go to the expense of dressing up.

"We decided to combine the two," senior Anshu Patel said of the prom/post-prom events at the masquerade.

Hayley said prom really comes down to taking pictures with your friends, eating and hanging out. So there will be places to take photos, and there will be food trucks for dinner at Niagara Falls High School.

"It's been a long year. It's been really different," Anshu said. "I wasn't expecting my senior year to go this way."

Niagara Falls High School remains in a hybrid-learning model, so this will be the first time the senior class can all be together in a meaningful way, Hayley said.

"We’ve been making our own new normal, that hopefully we can maybe get back to a little bit of the normal normal so we can see our friends more," she said.