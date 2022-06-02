 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
After 143 years in operation, St. Aloysius Catholic School in Springville is closing

St. Aloysius Regional Catholic School in Springville is slated to close this month after 143 years in operation.

With a current enrollment of only 50 students in pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, and only 13 students registered for next year, the school's Board of Trustees recommended the closure. The Catholic Diocese of Buffalo has accepted the board's recommendation and will help current students find placement in other Catholic schools and will help teachers find new positions elsewhere.

The school has been in operation at 186 Franklin St. since 1905, and in 1997 it became a regional school supported and governed by 11 parishes. Parish support has diminished, however, and the diocese ended its subsidy program for all diocesan regional schools two years ago. 

Timothy Uhl, secretary of education for the diocese, said that rising costs and the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic proved to be insurmountable obstacles to keeping the school open.

More than 12,000 students are enrolled in 61 Catholic schools within the Catholic Diocese of Buffalo.

