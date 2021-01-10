After 10 months of remote learning, West Seneca students head back to the classroom

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Random testing for Covid-19 will take place in schools on Tuesdays and Thursdays. Parents who want to be present for their child's test can make appointments for Wednesday afternoons, when testing will take place at the district's two high schools.

Those who choose to come back will return in two groups, or cohorts, for two days a week, except in West Seneca West High School. Because of the larger enrollment and because it is an older school with smaller classrooms, three cohorts were created, Bystrak said.

Classes at West will be in session five days a week, with the three cohorts alternating days. That means each week, two cohorts will end up attending twice, while the third group will attend once.

"We will assess that, continue to evaluate that," the superintendent said.

Classes in other schools will include four days of in-person learning and one day of distance learning. Students will keep the same teacher and classes as they had in remote learning, with teachers using what the district is calling "live-casting."

"The teacher will start off the class with kids in session and also be on a Chromebook talking to kids for virtual at the same time," Bystrak said. "The kids who are on remote won't likely be on for the entire class. At least they’ll get the basic lesson."