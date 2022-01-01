Additional safety measures will be taken when Buffalo schools reopen Monday

Additional safety measures against Covid-19 will be taken when Buffalo schools reopen Monday, school Superintendent Kriner Cash announced.

In a letter to the school community Saturday, Cash said the district will be following the latest health and safety guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. He reported that the district has ordered an emergency supply of 500,000 KN95 masks, which are more effective at stopping the spread of the Omicron variant of the disease.

He said every student will be given a free home Covid-19 rapid antigen test kit during the coming week. The district received 31,000 test kits Saturday by arrangements through Gov. Kathy Hochul, he noted.

If a school has to close because of the virus, he added, an announcement will be made by 6 p.m.

Cash urged teachers, staff and students not to come to school if they are ill, wash hands frequently and maintain social distancing.

He added that masks should be properly worn every day. He noted that, under New York State Department of Health guidelines, there will be no mask breaks except for eating and drinking.

Cash further advised that all staff and all students ages 5 and older be vaccinated and get booster shots, if eligible. He also urged them to wear masks in public and avoid large gatherings.

