Acquitted Lockport principal, after 5 years and $606,457 of paid leave, resigns with $100K

The deal bars Snyder from suing the district.

The six-page document specifies that district officials were allowed to testify against him in any Education Department hearing.

However, the surrender of his license apparently makes that issue moot.

According to the Education Department website, the commissioner's regulations say superintendents "must file a report with the Department upon the knowledge that a certificate holder has been convicted of a crime or has committed an act that raises a reasonable question about the individual's moral character."

Snyder was arrested by Lockport police Aug. 9, 2016, on two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, stemming from alleged incidents at a pool party at his home July 16, 2016, to celebrate the 12th birthday of Snyder's daughter.

Police accused Snyder of kissing an 11-year-old girl on the shoulder and calling her "sexy" while brushing her hair as she sat in his lap, and of throwing a plastic bottle at his daughter.

The arresting officer, who was called to the party twice, testified at the trial that Snyder "was intoxicated." But the daughter testified that none of the things her father was accused of ever happened.