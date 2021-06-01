Acquitted Lockport principal, after 5 years and $606,457 of paid leave, resigns with $100K

A Lockport school principal on paid leave for five years since his arrest on child endangerment charges will resign soon with a $100,000 settlement from the district.
A jury acquitted James A. Snyder of the charges in a 2017 trial, but the Lockport City School District did not allow Snyder to return to work.
Instead, it lodged "moral character" charges against him with the state Education Department.
Snyder has surrendered his certification to work as a school administrator, as well as his certification as a physical education teacher, an Education Department official said.
From 2016 through 2020, according to the SeeThroughNY public payroll website, the Lockport district paid Snyder $606,457 although he did not work as principal of North Park Junior High School.
The Lockport Board of Education unanimously approved the settlement May 19. The district released it after The Buffalo News filed a request under the Freedom of Information Law.
It calls for Snyder's resignation to take effect June 30, in exchange for a $100,000 payment and the promise of district-paid family plan health insurance until Snyder turns 55. He's 50 years old now.
The health insurance coverage would end if Snyder obtains another public-sector job, or a private-sector post with comparable benefits.
The deal bars Snyder from suing the district.
The six-page document specifies that district officials were allowed to testify against him in any Education Department hearing.
However, the surrender of his license apparently makes that issue moot.
According to the Education Department website, the commissioner's regulations say superintendents "must file a report with the Department upon the knowledge that a certificate holder has been convicted of a crime or has committed an act that raises a reasonable question about the individual's moral character."
Snyder was arrested by Lockport police Aug. 9, 2016, on two misdemeanor counts of child endangerment, stemming from alleged incidents at a pool party at his home July 16, 2016, to celebrate the 12th birthday of Snyder's daughter.
Police accused Snyder of kissing an 11-year-old girl on the shoulder and calling her "sexy" while brushing her hair as she sat in his lap, and of throwing a plastic bottle at his daughter.
The arresting officer, who was called to the party twice, testified at the trial that Snyder "was intoxicated." But the daughter testified that none of the things her father was accused of ever happened.
After a seven-day trial, the jury deliberated half an hour and found Snyder not guilty.