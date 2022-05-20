 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Aaron Salter Jr., victim in mass shooting, to receive bachelor's degree posthumously from Canisius College

  • Updated
Aaron Salter

Retired Buffalo Police Officer Aaron Salter, left, is seen on patrol in 2009. Salter was among those killed in Saturday's shooting.

 Buffalo news file photo
Aaron W. Salter Jr., the retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard who was killed in last Saturday's shooting, will receive posthumously a Bachelor of Arts degree from Canisius College on Saturday, a school official said.

The diploma will be accepted by Salter's son, Aaron W. Salter, III, during the 10:30 a.m. undergraduate ceremonies held in the Koessler Athletic Center.

Salter's posthumous degree is in communication studies, in which he was three credit hours, or one course, shy of graduating. The career police officer attended Canisius from fall 1984 through fall 1988, then returned and took four classes during spring and summer semesters in 2007, said Eileen Herbert, the college's director of public relations. Salter had put the final credits on hold due to work and family demands.

Salter's family will also receive an ALANA stole, which reflects African American, Latino or Latina American, Asian American or Native American descent. A stole is a garment worn around one's neck over a graduation gown.

Salter, who confronted the suspect as the gunman entered the supermarket, was one of 10 people killed in Saturday's racially motivated mass shooting. Three were wounded. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Salter fired multiple rounds at the attacker and managed to hit him, but the bullets did no damage because of the shooter's protective tactical gear. Salter was 55.

Salter has already been inducted posthumously into Canisius' new Delta Gamma chapter of the Tri-Alpha First Generation Student Honor Society; his family will accept a Tri-Alpha graduation cord at Saturday's ceremony, the school confirmed.

Ben Tsujimoto can be reached at btsujimoto@buffnews.com, at (716) 849-6927 or on Twitter at @Tsuj10.

Communities rally to help after mass shooting: Three events where you can help

Communities rally to help after mass shooting: Three events where you can help

Several area organizations will hold events and fundraisers this weekend to give people a way to assist the East Side neighborhood that saw 10 people killed and three injured in Saturday’s racist mass shooting at the Jefferson Avenue Tops Markets.

The attack has temporarily closed the only supermarket in the area. Several community aid organizations are supplying food and personal care items that need to be replenished, among other efforts.

