Aaron W. Salter Jr., the retired Buffalo police officer and Tops security guard who was killed in last Saturday's shooting, will receive posthumously a Bachelor of Arts degree from Canisius College on Saturday, a school official said.

The diploma will be accepted by Salter's son, Aaron W. Salter, III, during the 10:30 a.m. undergraduate ceremonies held in the Koessler Athletic Center.

Salter's posthumous degree is in communication studies, in which he was three credit hours, or one course, shy of graduating. The career police officer attended Canisius from fall 1984 through fall 1988, then returned and took four classes during spring and summer semesters in 2007, said Eileen Herbert, the college's director of public relations. Salter had put the final credits on hold due to work and family demands.

Colleagues unsurprised that retired police officer Aaron Salter gave his life protecting others at Tops Market "Even though you leave the job, the job doesn't leave you. I know he was thinking about, something was going wrong here. People's lives were in danger, and he was probably the only person who was in there that could help and save people," said retired Lt. Steven Malkowski.

Salter's family will also receive an ALANA stole, which reflects African American, Latino or Latina American, Asian American or Native American descent. A stole is a garment worn around one's neck over a graduation gown.

Salter, who confronted the suspect as the gunman entered the supermarket, was one of 10 people killed in Saturday's racially motivated mass shooting. Three were wounded. Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said Salter fired multiple rounds at the attacker and managed to hit him, but the bullets did no damage because of the shooter's protective tactical gear. Salter was 55.

Salter has already been inducted posthumously into Canisius' new Delta Gamma chapter of the Tri-Alpha First Generation Student Honor Society; his family will accept a Tri-Alpha graduation cord at Saturday's ceremony, the school confirmed.

