Buffalo's Common Council and the Buffalo School Board have done little together this decade. The two groups operate in their own spheres – the former in local government and the latter in education – even though they serve many of the same constituents. The council even has an education committee.

But that may be changing.

The Buffalo School Board last month assigned Cindi McEachon, the North District representative elected in November, as liaison to the Buffalo Common Council's education committee.

"I am constantly working in that space," McEachon said, citing her role as chief executive officer of Peaceprints of WNY, a community reentry program that works with youth in the justice system. "I think there are opportunities to grow that conversation."

Three other board members at the January School Board meeting voiced their support for more interaction with the city, surprising board president Sharon Belton-Cottman.

"This is a hot topic – I'm glad to hear," Belton-Cottman said after about 20 minutes of discussion.

The Common Council's education committee has been chaired by Lovejoy District representative Bryan Bollman since 2019, and the subgroup, which includes Mitch Nowakowski and Rasheed Wyatt, has explored expanding the availability of halal meals in the district, considered the return of the D.A.R.E. anti-drug program and highlighted the efforts of district partner Say Yes.

Also, the School Board and Common Council agreed in separate interviews that a formal partnership would have been valuable during the emergency response to the Christmas weekend blizzard. Each party dug into their resources during the blizzard to provide shelter to those who lost power.

Buffalo Schools opened multiple locations – including Arthur O. Eve School of Distinction, about two blocks north of Erie County Medical Center – and Common Council representatives worked with community centers for emergency shelter.

Bollman said his own blizzard experience highlighted the need to collaborate. Hennepin Senior Center in Lovejoy lost power. If there had been an emergency plan in place to open Lovejoy Discovery School, a Buffalo Public School about a half-mile away, more of the 1,900 residents without power could have found shelter.

"Schools can play a huge part," Bollman said, noting that many have backup generators. "We should be prepared with people pre-positioned. That's a great example of how this partnership can be effective."

The School Board's Kathy Evans Brown said the sheer volume of district's 60 schools would be a boon in emergencies.

"There needs to be a coordinated plan for using schools and churches and opening things people could get to – schools are on every street," she said. "It's our parents and our students who are dying."

Potential complications loom, however, including how the two bodies might work together on a regular basis. The geographical breakdown of Common Council districts does not align with those of School Board members, potentially creating issues of jurisdiction and communication. Larry Scott, an at-large School Board member, said sometimes the two groups are at odds.

"We are the Board of Education, and so we are primarily responsible for the education in Buffalo," Scott said during the board meeting. "Although I appreciate the involvement of the Common Council, there are times where they're taking action on things we're unaware of or in contradiction with our mission and goals."

Jennifer Mecozzi, in her third term representing the School Board's West District, suggested the board find a way to work with the city at a larger scale, not just in subcommittees. Regardless, she said more dialogue is crucial.

"There's a bottleneck that this city suffers from when people in government do not speak to each other the way they should," Mecozzi said, later adding about the local government body: "Anything that they deal with is relevant and resonates with our families, our students, our communities. We should be present in some way, shape or form."