Antwan Barlow calls Buffalo's Martin Luther King Jr. neighborhood home, so perhaps it's no surprise that, like the neighborhood's namesake, he wants to be an agent for change.

Barlow sees Buffalo's newest charter school, BRICK Buffalo Academy, as the best hope.

"A school is like our anchor, it's what we start with," Barlow said in January. "We want to make an impact in the community, but you have to surround that school with a plethora of services to really make that impact."

But his plan to bring a new charter school to students in kindergarten and first grade is running headlong into a deepening divide in Buffalo, New York and across the nation between public school districts and charters over funding and philosophy, a chasm that grew wider last month when Gov. Kathy Hochul threw her support behind efforts to allow dozens of new charters in New York City.

"We have reached a tipping point – we are almost at 28% of school-aged kids that are enrolled in charter schools," Buffalo Schools Superintendent Tonja M. Williams said in a February meeting with the Buffalo Common Council's education committee. "We believe in school choice, but there are some things that have to happen, and ... it's not just in Buffalo, but also in other large district areas."

Buffalo Public Schools filed a legal petition in February that argues the new charter should never have been approved. Its target is the State University of New York Charter Schools Institute and SUNY's board of trustees, which approved BRICK Buffalo Academy. The district also – for the second time – requested a moratorium on new charters in the area while demanding transparency and accountability in discipline, as well as in funding and enrollment, for existing charter schools. According to Buffalo Schools' budget projections for next year, the district expects to spend a total of $166.3 million on charter schools, an $11.6 million increase over this year, money that otherwise would be spent on public schools.

Against this backdrop came last month's announced closing of Buffalo Collegiate Charter School for children in grades four through eight, after the SUNY Charter Schools Institute said the school had failed to meet several goals outlined in its mission.

Andy Pallotta, the president of New York State United Teachers, leads the union's campaign against charter expansion. He notes that a major point of frustration is financial: Buffalo, like other large urban districts in the state, is responsible for allocating state money to fund the tuition of charter school students. In Buffalo, many charter schools also rely on Buffalo Schools' transportation, which is funded almost entirely by the state.

The district should be on more solid financial footing this year, thanks to Hochul's proposal to fully fund the main operating pot of money, known as foundation aid, for the first time in its 17-year history. Each district would receive at least a 3% increase in its foundation aid.

But Pallotta said Buffalo will not see the full impact of that, because of charter schools.

"The main problem with this is that we get what we need from the state, they finally come through with foundation aid, and it just goes out the back door," he said.

BRICK's plan for Buffalo

Barlow, BRICK Education Network's regional executive director and a Hutchinson Central Technical High School graduate, hopes to lead BRICK Buffalo Academy's effort to transform the fifth-poorest ZIP code in Buffalo through a holistic approach to education. Following the BRICK philosophy that led to rapid growth at a school in New Jersey, Barlow will emphasize two generations of supports – for Buffalo's students and parents – that extend beyond the classroom.

Barlow said the history of segregation in the predominantly Black community, as well as existing barriers facing Black and Brown children BRICK Buffalo Academy intends to serve, both argue for a different approach to education. And he said he believes this school will be part of the answer.

"Starting up a school anywhere is a tough battle," he said. "You have to get a board that's really invested, you have to get the right experience, right people that know the steps."

Barlow said he has spent the last 14 years in education locally, including a stint with D'Youville University's Upward Bound program that prepares high school students for college. Jeremy Esposito, the superintendent of BRICK Buffalo Academy who will oversee the principal, teachers and curriculum, worked previously as a chief academic officer in a network of charters in St. Louis, Mo.

Yolanda Wood, board chair for BRICK Buffalo Academy, works in Niagara University's Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. She held a similar role previously at D'Youville, where she met Barlow.

Both Barlow and Wood said they are motivated by BRICK's formula, including a culturally responsive curriculum, progressive disciplinary practices and an "ecosystem of services," in Barlow's words. Wood explained that access to affordable housing, health services, adult education, workforce development and early childhood opportunities could make a difference for families.

"It's not just about the numbers, it's trust," added Wood about attracting parents of prospective students. "We're here to do what we can, and we're here to support you, too."

BRICK Buffalo Academy's contract stipulates an enrollment of 162 students in its first year and growth to 486 students in kindergarten through fifth grade by year five. The financial impact in the charter shows Buffalo Public Schools would pay $3 million in funds in the first year and a total of about $7 million over five years. BRICK Buffalo is finalizing a long-term lease on 30 Rich St., a former school building on the King Urban Life Center campus.

"We hope to be a partner in every sense of the word," said Claire White, vice chair on King Urban Life Center's board of directors. White pointed to the community center's existing partnerships with Catholic Charities and nearby Buffalo Museum of Science, as well as after-school programs and the Say Yes summer camp it already hosts.

Behind Buffalo Schools' petition

BRICK Education Network, the New Jersey-based charter management organization, held public hearings in 2021 and 2022 with Buffalo Schools officials to explain its plan for BRICK Buffalo Academy and answer questions. In 2021, BRICK withdrew its charter application, which originally included east and west campuses in Buffalo, when SUNY Charter Schools Institute suggested more work be done.

BRICK resubmitted its proposal to SUNY a year later with plans for one school.

But BRICK's hearing in September in front of the Buffalo School Board did not convince any of the nine board members that it was prepared to proceed. The School Board sent a letter, like it did the year prior, to SUNY's Board of Trustees to explain why it unanimously believed BRICK Education Network was "wholly unqualified and unprepared to open the elementary school it proposes." It recommended the proposal be rejected.

SUNY Charter Schools Institute, aware of the district's stance, recommended BRICK Buffalo Academy's proposal to SUNY's board of trustees on Oct. 6, citing the BRICK network's "strong track record of growth" in its Achieve Community Charter School in Newark, N.J.

After SUNY's board approved the charter, the Buffalo School Board passed a resolution in December to pursue legal action against SUNY for authorizing BRICK. Essentially, Buffalo Schools believes that authorizing charter schools should be done solely by the State Education Department's Board of Regents, which focuses on prekindergarten through 12th grade, and not by SUNY, which typically handles higher-ed affairs.

The district also says BRICK lacks an understanding of the neighborhood's needs, effective plans for special education and English Language Learner students, and how it would offer anything different from what existing Buffalo schools offer.

Larry Scott, the at-large Buffalo School Board member who co-sponsored with Sharon Belton-Cottman the resolution against SUNY, questioned whether a school modeled after Achieve, which enrolled English Language Learners for the first time last year, could properly implement a culturally responsive curriculum in Buffalo, one of the most linguistically diverse cities in the state.

He noted that a BRICK applicant "suggested that services for" English Language Learners "and students with disabilities be merged."

"That was a last straw for me on the lack of understanding of the obligations to educate and service students with disabilities and English Language Learners," Scott said last week.

Scott said he is concerned about a recent trend among Buffalo's charter schools, which Buffalo Public Schools accepts 600 to 800 charter school transfers during each school year, disrupting classrooms and resulting in difficult midyear transitions for hundreds of students.

Charter schools' lack of financial transparency is another worry for Scott. He pointed to BRICK Buffalo Academy's projected budget, in which about $2.4 million over its five-year charter would go toward a "management company fee."

BRICK's leaders note their charter was approved by SUNY, and they have moved on to finalizing building plans and recruiting teachers and prospective students.

Barlow said he's open to collaborating with Buffalo Schools and that they're "trying to work through any hard spots," emphasizing a shared partner in Say Yes. Even aside from Buffalo Schools' objections, Barlow acknowledged the challenges ahead in a community that has seen more than its share.

"There was a lot of pressure on the East Side of Buffalo from the very beginning," Barlow said. "But a lot of diamonds have been made as far as the people who are here. I want to be part of showing the world that too, that we can foster change."