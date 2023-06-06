For the first time in more than 40 years, the Buffalo teachers union has a new president.

Rich Nigro, who's worked in Buffalo Public Schools for 25 years, will take the helm after winning a runoff election that ended Monday.

Just less than 2,000 of the district's 3,700 teachers participated in the vote.

Nigro received 1,363 votes, good for 68.2%. He will officially take over the presidency July 1, with running mate Melinda MacPherson-Sullivan as vice president.

"I'm grateful for the confidence members had in us," Nigro said Tuesday after results were released. "I'm excited to get started."

Marc Bruno, a history teacher at Riverside High School, was the runner-up with running mate Patrick Foster. They won 31.8% of the runoff vote.

After 21 two-year terms, BTF president Philip Rumore announced in April that he would retire when his term expired June 30. Rumore's negotiating tactics – applauded by some, criticized as unnecessarily stubborn and arcane by others – led to a raise in average teacher pay from $72,000 to $84,000 in the contract agreement ratified this spring.

In a short interview Tuesday, Rumore said he was pleased with Nigro as his successor.

"I'm confident that the Buffalo teachers, as always, have made the right decision," Rumore said, "and he will do an excellent job and have complete support of the Buffalo teachers."

Nigro and MacPherson-Sullivan won the initial election in May, but did not receive enough votes to exceed 50%, a union requirement to win a three-way race outright. In the first race, Bruno finished second and Melissa Kenney was eliminated. The runoff election was conducted online from June 1-5.

MacPherson-Sullivan said her and Nigro's similar backgrounds in coaching or instructing teachers created a strong support for their campaign. MacPherson-Sullivan, director of the Buffalo Teacher Center, said she told Nigro late in the race that the election's aftermath would be positive, regardless of the result.

"If we win, we win, and if we lose, we win," she said she told Nigro. "More people now have interest in the union."

MacPherson-Sullivan credited Rumore for his longtime advocacy for teachers.

"We thank him for laying the foundation," she said.

Bruno complimented Nigro in a statement Tuesday afternoon, saying the new president represents a "fresh start."

"He will be a force of unity, and I am certain he will be a charismatic and noble leader for the union," Bruno said.

The victorious duo ran a platform that focused on three issues: communication, school safety and equity, while admitting the need to be flexible and listen to teachers' concerns. Nigro wants to streamline union messaging through a more modern and secure platform, aiming to improve organization within a massive group of 3,700 members and a range of smaller committees.

Nigro, instructional technology coach at School 355, said he and his wife, a teacher at McKinley High School, have worked at sites that have experienced violence within the last 14 months. He suggested that school entry points, staffing and identification cards were among safety areas that could be improved.

Nigro said he does not want the election outcome to divide a membership he's trying to unite.

"I'm hoping we can come together," he said.