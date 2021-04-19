A debate among doctors: Should schools fully reopen?

That will allow districts to fit more students into a classroom and start returning at least some kids five days a week before the end of the school year. Students, generally, have been attending in person only two or three days a week because schools don’t have the space to fit everyone while keeping the required 6 feet of distance between them.

But Burstein urged schools to exercise caution before deciding whether to expand in-person instruction, citing a surge in Covid cases among school-age children and a higher rate of positive testing among those under 18 compared to Western New York as a whole.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. Support this work for $1 a month

Schaeffer is concerned that message to the public has lacked context and specifics.

“The frustration I have is the mention of the 200 to 300 cases per week coming out of the schools, but there’s not a focus on just how many of those cases are actually being transmitted at school,” Kuwik said.

“The message to the public is that schools are unsafe,” Kuwik said, “but the messaging should be that with safety measures in place schools are a low-risk for transmission.”

The doctors last month pressed the county Health Department on how many cases actually have been attributed to in-school transmission. At the time, they were told 17, Kuwik said.