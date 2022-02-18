A college for 113 years, D'Youville is now a university

Buffalo has a new university, albeit one with more than a century of history in higher education.
D’Youville College officials announced Friday that the institution going forward will be known as D’Youville University, after the New York State Board of Regents recently granted approval for the long-awaited name change.
D’Youville President Lorrie Clemo said the new status marked the institution’s expanded focus on advanced studies, research and applied scholarship and will help in attracting future students, especially those from other states and countries.
“It puts us on the map globally,” she said.
But Clemo also said the designation will not fundamentally alter the nature of the institution and what it does.
Even as a university, D’Youville, founded in 1908, will continue to focus on academic excellence, finding new ways to enhance the student experience, and promoting equity and access to higher education, she said.
D’Youville students, staff, faculty, trustees and alumni celebrated the new status of the campus on Buffalo’s West Side with a lunch and gathering inside Kavinoky Theatre that included remarks by Clemo, Regent Catherine Collins of Buffalo and others.
The name change has been in the works since 2007, under former President Sister Denise Roche, who began asking the state Education Department for a charter amendment. Clemo and the college’s board of trustees submitted another petition for a charter amendment in 2018.
The Board of Regents voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the change for D’Youville, as well as for Touro College on Long Island and Utica College in Utica.
Collins said it took a long time for state education officials to solicit broad public input and develop new criteria by which to grant such a name change, because it hadn’t happened in many years in New York State.
Support Local Journalism
“When people send back their comments you have to take them and look at them and see if they’re really meaningful for us as we go and write the criteria,” she said.
Collins said there wasn’t significant opposition to the applications, but the Regents couldn’t go by criteria that was last used many decades ago and did not reflect current realities in higher education.
Outside of New York, though, many colleges were seeking and receiving designations as universities, and Clemo said that was holding back an institution like D’Youville, particularly when recruiting for students internationally.
D’Youville College Health Professions Hub opens Thursday to redouble the school mission to educate students and serve its surrounding West Side community.
In other countries, even in Canada, said Clemo, a college is thought to be a two-year institution, whereas university is understood as a place to earn bachelor’s degrees or higher.
“So, when students are searching for a new school and are looking for graduate programs this will help us with their finding us, as well,” she said.
In New York, to be considered a university, an institution must offer a range of undergraduate and graduate programs in the liberal arts and sciences, as well as degrees in two or more professional field and doctoral programs in at least three academic fields.
D’Youville over the past two decades has dramatically increased its advanced program offerings, particularly in the health sciences and now offers eight doctoral degrees.
Clemo was criticized for jumping the gun on the state approval. As early as 2019, she had directed D’Youville staff to refer to the institution in its official materials as a university. D’Youville began widely marketing itself as a university in 2020.
Clemo said D’Youville’s investment in the name change would pay off well beyond the institution, leading to a broader network of community partnerships to provide students with more experiential learning opportunities through clinicals, internships and study abroad arrangements.
In addition, she predicted that the new designation would have a significant regional economic impact and foster more entrepreneurship in Western New York, “which further propels the Buffalo renaissance, leading the way for new industries and new jobs.”
Student Government Association President John Rizik said he was excited that D’Youville’s new name “finally reflects who we are – a university.”
“But if you ask about my experience, a university is all I’ve ever known,” he said.