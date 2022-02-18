A college for 113 years, D'Youville is now a university

The name change has been in the works since 2007, under former President Sister Denise Roche, who began asking the state Education Department for a charter amendment. Clemo and the college’s board of trustees submitted another petition for a charter amendment in 2018.

The Board of Regents voted unanimously Tuesday to approve the change for D’Youville, as well as for Touro College on Long Island and Utica College in Utica.

Collins said it took a long time for state education officials to solicit broad public input and develop new criteria by which to grant such a name change, because it hadn’t happened in many years in New York State.

“When people send back their comments you have to take them and look at them and see if they’re really meaningful for us as we go and write the criteria,” she said.

Collins said there wasn’t significant opposition to the applications, but the Regents couldn’t go by criteria that was last used many decades ago and did not reflect current realities in higher education.