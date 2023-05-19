Buffalo School Board members unceremoniously and unanimously this week approved a $1.1 billion budget, the largest in its history.

Passage of the financial plan for next school year was not unexpected.

Between state lawmakers fully funding foundation aid – which will send about $689 million to Buffalo, $100 million more than two years ago – and $111 million of remaining federal support from the American Rescue Plan, the district is in strong financial position for the coming year.

"This is a 'no more excuses' budget," Buffalo Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Tonja M. Williams said in a statement, adding she was relieved and excited, but also felt a sense of accountability after Wednesday night's approval.

"The district was able to deliver a budget that was data driven and focused on ensuring that our schools and central offices got all that they shared was needed to get increased student outcomes."

The budget was assembled by Buffalo Schools Chief Financial Officer James Barnes with help from several others in the district office, but the superintendent was heavily involved in her first budget without her former interim label. Several spending priorities connect to her "Five by 25" goals: eliminating achievement gaps, educational excellence, safety, equity and partnerships.

Five pieces of the budget – slivers compared to employee compensation and transportation costs, but guided by the goals Williams set intentionally – devote more money to capital projects, interscholastic athletics, school safety programs and staff, culturally and linguistically responsive initiatives, and family and community engagement.

Here's a more detailed look.

• Athletics: One of the biggest increases in percentage is in athletics, which will see its $5.6 million allotted in 2022-23 vault to $8.6 million this cycle. The program has picked up momentum thanks to the Bennett Football state championship and sectional titles in soccer and basketball. The entire athletics department should benefit from the funds, but building the Middle School Sports Leagues serving seventh- and eighth-grade students in the 32 elementary schools is one of the biggest benefactors, said Michael House, assistant superintendent of athletics.

Coaching stipends, game management and security, and facility improvements are also in the budget, House said. The construction at All-High Stadium behind Lewis J. Bennett high school is coming from the general fund, he said, and not from the athletics budget.

• Culturally & Linguistically Responsive Initiatives: Fatima Morrell, chief of CLRI, and directors Dalphne Bell and Benjamin Willis have been busy this spring. Morrell's "Our Story Project" took a group of Buffalo high school students to Puerto Rico as a capstone for a class on social justice, with the effort winning a National School Boards Association honor.

The CLRI team led a youth summit in April and an Educational Day of Healing and Remembrance last week to process emotions from the May 14 mass shooting. The 2022-23 budget dedicated $1.5 million to CLRI; this cycle will see a $600,000 increase.

• After-school emphasis: In theory, the new three-bell schedule slated to begin in September should address a two-year equity issue in which a school bus driver shortage essentially prevented Buffalo students, without their own means of transportation, from participating in after-school activities.

If the new dismissal schedule eases the transportation problem, and parents and students buy into the idea that extended learning time is key to overcoming learning loss, it could be a challenge to meet demand. That's why money intended for after-school endeavors almost doubles, from $3.6 million in 2022-23 to $7.5 million for next cycle.

• Money transferred to charter schools: Buffalo Schools is obligated to fund tuition for charter school students, which will increase from $150 million for 2022-23 to $159 million for the next cycle. Analysis by district officials printed in a budget proposal explains the opening of a new charter school, BRICK Buffalo Academy, and grade-level expansions of seven existing charter schools are behind the increase. Charter school enrollment is expected to increase by 740 students.

• Students-to-staff comparison: Buffalo's data for prekindergarten through 12th grade forecasts a 300-student drop compared with this school year and a 1,500-student decrease from 2020-21. Those numbers seem less significant when you consider an urban district with 30,000 students, but the enrollment trend is a microcosm of what's happening across the United States. The projected drop in enrollment is not reflected in how Buffalo budgets staff, however, as the district is expected to remain about the same, at 4,889 employees.