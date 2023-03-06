What are the chances?

Everyone was happy when a North Evans man won an $80 million Powerball drawing on a ticket he bought at Tops Markets in Derby in 2019. Well, almost everyone.

Shortly after the winner was announced that October – he took a lump sum payment of $57.3 million – Lake Shore Central School District knew it would affect how much state aid it received.

"Part of the state aid formulas are based on property and income wealth," Superintendent Daniel Pacos said.

The reimbursement for transportation and some special education aid depends on a formula that takes adjusted gross income into effect.

"You drop $57 million in there one year, it makes it look like we're growing by leaps and bounds because the income for the district jumps," Pacos said.

Increasing the adjusted gross income reduces the perceived need of the district, and the amount of aid it will receive. But in reality, the needs of the Lake Shore district did not change.

Pacos said the district lost several hundred thousand dollars in state aid over two years.

But thanks to Lake Shore pushing the issue, it will never happen to another school district.

"We said, 'This is not right. One person's good fortune should not harm the school district. That's not the intention of the lottery,' " Pacos said.

State Sen. Sean Ryan, D-Buffalo, and Assemblyman William Conrad III, D-Town of Tonawanda, sponsored legislation that addressed the effect of extra money from lottery and video game winnings. The bill allows lottery winnings greater than 25% of a district's adjusted gross income to be excluded from the district's adjusted gross income. Gov. Kathy Hochul signed the bill in December.

"It's only for lottery winners," Ryan said. "I put my focus on fixing it, because you know it's going to happen again to some other district, and they shouldn't have to go through what Lake Shore went through."

The two lawmakers have sponsored legislation this year that would exempt individual lottery prizes under $1 million from the law, and when the sum of multiple prizes over $1 million is 25% or more of the adjusted gross income, the prizes would not count toward calculating the adjusted gross income. The governor signed the legislation Friday, according to Ryan's office.

"We didn't get it fixed for Lake Shore, but we got it fixed for all the other school districts going forward, which we saw as a victory," Pacos said.