$68.7 million capital improvement project approved for Amherst schools

Security will be upgraded in all buildings in the Amherst Central School District following approval in a referendum Tuesday of a $68.7 million capital improvement project. The margin was 477-305 in voting in the south gymnasium at Amherst High School, with 61% in favor.

According to the plan, main entrances will be secured, silent alarms will be installed, security cameras will be added and exterior lighting will be improved. Pickup and drop-off areas will be enhanced to improve safety and traffic flow.

The project will provide an Early Childhood Center at Windermere Boulevard Elementary School with four new classrooms, plus auditorium improvements in all buildings, including a full renovation of the high school auditorium.

Renovation of Dennis Ford Field will create baseball and softball diamonds, along with two turf fields for soccer, lacrosse, field hockey and girls flag football. The complex will have scoreboards, bleachers, field lighting and a building with a concession area, locker rooms and restrooms.

Work is expected to begin in Summer 2024 at Windermere and Smallwood elementary schools, in Summer 2025 at the high school and in Summer 2026 at Amherst Middle School.

District leaders estimated that the project will result in a property tax increase of $36.60 annually on a $100,000 home.