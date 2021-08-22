5 Niagara County students win free NCCC educations

Five Niagara County high school students have won tuition-free education at Niagara County Community College.
Their two-year Distinguished Student Scholarships are the most prestigious awards given to incoming freshmen by the NCCC Foundation, which last year awarded nearly 200 students a total of more than $175,000.
Two of the winners of the full-ride scholarships are from Royalton-Hartland High School: Mercy Walker, who will study nursing, and Mackenzie White, who will study horticulture.
Other winners are Gina Krolewski of North Tonawanda High School, who will major in fine arts; Bridget Hersee of Starpoint High School, who will take criminal justice; and Jillian Donovan of Lewiston-Porter High School, who will study accounting.
