 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
5 Niagara County students win free NCCC educations
0 comments

5 Niagara County students win free NCCC educations

Support this work for $1 a month
NCCC scholarships

The 2021 Niagara County Community College Distinguished Student Scholarship winners pose in front of Learning Commons on the NCCC campus. From left to right: Jillian Donovan, Mercy Walker, Gina Krolewski, Mackenzie White, and Bridget Hersee.

 Thomas J. Prohaska

Five Niagara County high school students have won tuition-free education at Niagara County Community College.

Their two-year Distinguished Student Scholarships are the most prestigious awards given to incoming freshmen by the NCCC Foundation, which last year awarded nearly 200 students a total of more than $175,000.

Two of the winners of the full-ride scholarships are from Royalton-Hartland High School: Mercy Walker, who will study nursing, and Mackenzie White, who will study horticulture.

Other winners are Gina Krolewski of North Tonawanda High School, who will major in fine arts; Bridget Hersee of Starpoint High School, who will take criminal justice; and Jillian Donovan of Lewiston-Porter High School, who will study accounting.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: As Kathy Hochul prepares to govern NY, women leaders optimistic more change is coming

Want to see more like this?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News