44% of Buffalo high school students won't return to classrooms this year

Less than half of the high school students in Buffalo Public Schools have opted not to return to the classroom at all this school year.

The same goes for more than a third of the district’s elementary students.

The city school system, which has an enrollment of 31,000 students, is starting to get a clearer picture of just how many will be returned to the classroom on a part-time basis, as it continues to phase kids back into schools through May.

Among students in grades nine through 12, 56% have accepted an invitation to return to the classroom amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while 44% have decided to continue learning remotely from home, Superintendent Kriner Cash said.

Among students in grades pre-K through eight, 58% have decided to return, as of right now, but that figure is expected to grow as administrators finalize the numbers.

“I expect that number to climb to as high as 62% for the students who come back and about 38% who will remain home for the remainder of the year,” Cash said Wednesday.

The superintendent on Wednesday provided the Board of Education with more details about the next steps of the district’s reopening.