44% of Buffalo high school students won't return to classrooms this year

Less than half of the high school students in Buffalo Public Schools have opted not to return to the classroom at all this school year.
The same goes for more than a third of the district’s elementary students.
The city school system, which has an enrollment of 31,000 students, is starting to get a clearer picture of just how many will be returned to the classroom on a part-time basis, as it continues to phase kids back into schools through May.
Among students in grades nine through 12, 56% have accepted an invitation to return to the classroom amid the Covid-19 pandemic, while 44% have decided to continue learning remotely from home, Superintendent Kriner Cash said.
Among students in grades pre-K through eight, 58% have decided to return, as of right now, but that figure is expected to grow as administrators finalize the numbers.
“I expect that number to climb to as high as 62% for the students who come back and about 38% who will remain home for the remainder of the year,” Cash said Wednesday.
The superintendent on Wednesday provided the Board of Education with more details about the next steps of the district’s reopening.
Despite the state Department of Health loosening rules last week on social distancing in schools, the city school system will keep desks at 6 feet apart in the classroom given the spread of the virus in the community right now.
“We have already made a decision not to go to 3 feet and that is at the recommendation of our medical director,” Cash said. “He said it’s too early to be doing that while we’re in a climate where the data does not warrant us to do that at this time.”
That lowers the prospects of students returning to the classroom full-time, at least this school year.
“I don’t really see us getting into a five day per week scenario for kids any time soon,” Cash said.
Cash said he'll revisit that decision in May, after everyone is phased in. The last day of school is June 24.
“My priority would be pre-K through two,” he said. “I really want to see those young children in school every day. That would be my preference.”
Cash said the district has agreed to lower the social distancing rules for music, band and chorus from 12 feet to 6 feet to fit more students into those programs.
“With the additional purchase of PPE that’s specifically designed for music and instruments, we’re going to be able to get more students into those courses with a 6-foot space,” Cash said. “So, that’s good news.”
Buffalo was the last local district to reopen for in-person instruction amid the pandemic and has been phasing students back into the classroom by grade level since February.
Phase one began on Feb. 1, when high school seniors, students in grades prekindergarten through second and those with the highest needs were the first to be invited back into the schools, some on a part-time basis and others five days a week.
Phase two began on March 22 and, for the most part, returned third and fourth graders, as well as students in grades nine and 11. That brought to roughly 12,000 the number of district students returning to some form of in-person learning.
Phase three will begin on April 26, the start of the fourth quarter, and include another 2,519 high school students who have yet to return this year.
Phase four, the last phase, will be on May 10 and include at least 4,350 elementary students – probably more – who will be back in the classroom for the first time this year.