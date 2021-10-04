$284M in improvements proposed for cash-strapped ECC

The plan calls for all athletic fields to be located at the North Campus and for student housing to be built there. Indoor intercollegiate sports facilities would continue to be located at the downtown site, inside the Flickinger Center.

The college’s foundation would help raise private funds for the new athletics and recreation fields at North Campus, along with a proposed field house and renovations to the Bell Athletic Center, with a combined cost of $44.9 million. The Town of Amherst also has agreed to assist with costs, in a potential partnership with the college that would open the athletic facilities to the larger community, said Reuter.

Board member Jeffrey Stone said he liked the idea of moving outdoor athletics to North Campus, especially with ongoing negotiations between the county, the state and the Buffalo Bills over the location and funding of a new football stadium.

ECC’s South Campus is located on Southwestern Boulevard and backs up to Abbott Road, directly across from Highmark Stadium. Because of their proximity to the stadium, South Campus parking lots have long been a popular parking and tailgating destination for Bills home games.

The Bills have proposed a new $1.4 billion, 60,000-plus-seat stadium across Abbott Road, near ECC.