$284M in improvements proposed for cash-strapped ECC

An architecture firm’s recommendation to shut down two buildings on the South Campus of Erie Community College has fanned concerns that county and college officials are planning to close the entire campus.
ECC Interim President William D. Reuter said a master facilities plan developed by JMZ Architects was “not set in stone” and the college was looking to do a deeper dive into its academic programming before making decisions on building renovations and upgrades at its three campuses.
The facilities plan drafted by JMZ proposes $284.4 million in spending on facilities over the next decade, nearly two-thirds of which would be allocated for the North Campus in Amherst, including major renovations to the library, academic quadrangle, student center and athletic fields. A cost estimate for the proposed improvements at North Campus was $178.3 million, while facilities upgrades for City and South Campuses were estimated at $36.7 and $45.8 million, respectively.
It’s unclear how the college, which has struggled for years with declining enrollments and other revenue losses, would fund many of the proposed improvements. Just $22 million of the $284.4 million in projects has approved funding, primarily for deferred maintenance.
Reuter and some trustees earlier this year told county legislators that they think maintaining three campuses is stretching college finances too thin, but no one has stated publicly which campus would be shut down if a consolidation were to happen.
South Campus has the fewest students, with 1,559, and its facilities were in the roughest shape, according to the JMZ report.
Reuter said the JMZ report was a set of recommendations and “not a done deal.”
“There will be a thorough process that vets the recommendations, and the recommendations could change,” he said.
The plan calls for a $15 million overhaul of a City Campus building at 45 Oak St. that would allow all nursing instruction to be located downtown, near the city’s main medical research corridor. Nursing currently is taught at both the City and the North campuses.
The plan also recommends “decommissioning” two large buildings on the South Campus in Orchard Park. JMZ architect Sarah Mojzer told a committee of ECC board members last week that the South Campus presents challenges because of its overall condition and falling enrollment numbers.
She recommended that the college shutter buildings four and five, which contain an auditorium, a large library and dining facilities, and consolidate student services, library, student lounges and a café into renovated space inside building two, which would be a new “heart of the campus.”
By closing the two buildings, JMZ estimates the college would save $10 million in required building systems upgrades, while also avoiding annual operating costs. JMZ also recommended that ECC put all its public service, safety, law and EMT programs at the South Campus.
The plan calls for all athletic fields to be located at the North Campus and for student housing to be built there. Indoor intercollegiate sports facilities would continue to be located at the downtown site, inside the Flickinger Center.
The college’s foundation would help raise private funds for the new athletics and recreation fields at North Campus, along with a proposed field house and renovations to the Bell Athletic Center, with a combined cost of $44.9 million. The Town of Amherst also has agreed to assist with costs, in a potential partnership with the college that would open the athletic facilities to the larger community, said Reuter.
Board member Jeffrey Stone said he liked the idea of moving outdoor athletics to North Campus, especially with ongoing negotiations between the county, the state and the Buffalo Bills over the location and funding of a new football stadium.
ECC’s South Campus is located on Southwestern Boulevard and backs up to Abbott Road, directly across from Highmark Stadium. Because of their proximity to the stadium, South Campus parking lots have long been a popular parking and tailgating destination for Bills home games.
The Bills have proposed a new $1.4 billion, 60,000-plus-seat stadium across Abbott Road, near ECC.
"What effect that will have on our facilities there, the county's use of those facilities, possible purchase of those facilities and so forth all should be factored into the thinking," said Stone.
Moving the college’s athletic fields to North Campus “gives us more flexibility,” said Stone.
“I think we’ve got that big, big elephant of the stadium situation and what will exactly happen out there is still a little mysterious, but I would like to be light on our feet with respect to South,” he said.
Reuter said the college wasn't privy to "any conversations involving the Buffalo Bills" but combining athletic fields at North Campus made sense "regardless of any kind of discussion or any kind of narrative involving the Buffalo Bills."