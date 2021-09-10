21 students suspended after fights at Niagara Falls High School

Twenty-one students at Niagara Falls High School were suspended after four fights broke out Thursday.

One student was injured, and one was arrested, Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.

"The good news is no weapons were found," he said.

And a number of students were being signed out of school by their parents Friday, after a rumor spread that there was going to be more violence at the school. Laurrie said none of those rumors were true.

He said students had seen the rumors and told their parents they wanted to leave school.

"We're asking parents to come in and sign them out if they want. I'm not going to fight that," Laurrie said.

About 100 students left the school this morning, he said. The school houses 1,825 students.

Three of the fights occurred inside the school near the end of the school day Thursday, around 1:45 p.m.

"These fights were continuation of things that were going on in the community and they brought them into school," Laurrie said.

There were no serious injuries from those fights, he said.