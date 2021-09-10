21 students suspended after fights at Niagara Falls High School

Twenty-one students at Niagara Falls High School were suspended after four fights broke out Thursday.
One student was injured, and one was arrested, Superintendent Mark Laurrie said.
"The good news is no weapons were found," he said.
And a number of students were being signed out of school by their parents Friday, after a rumor spread that there was going to be more violence at the school. Laurrie said none of those rumors were true.
He said students had seen the rumors and told their parents they wanted to leave school.
"We're asking parents to come in and sign them out if they want. I'm not going to fight that," Laurrie said.
About 100 students left the school this morning, he said. The school houses 1,825 students.
Three of the fights occurred inside the school near the end of the school day Thursday, around 1:45 p.m.
"These fights were continuation of things that were going on in the community and they brought them into school," Laurrie said.
There were no serious injuries from those fights, he said.
The last fight occurred around 4:30 p.m. and was between two girls while students were waiting for buses at the performing arts center because it was raining.
"The student that was injured was taken to the hospital and is doing OK today," the superintendent said.
Additional police and security are at the school today, and Laurrie has been at the school throughout the day.
He said one issue the school has is that the students have not had a regular school year for the past two years because of the pandemic.
"We don’t know a lot of these kids because they're in tenth and eleventh grade and we haven't seen them for two-and-a-half years," he said. "We don’t really have much of a relationship with them, but they brought in some outside stuff."
Most of the 21 students suspended were girls. Laurrie said he will review the suspensions.
"If you choose to act that way in school, we will educate you and we have excellent remote learning opportunities," Laurrie said. "We will have a laptop and a teacher, and if you choose to act that way inside our building, you have lost your privilege to get your learning in person."