2021 school elections: Who's running and how taxes could change in your district

Voters across New York will vote Tuesday to consider school budget proposals and candidates for their school boards.
The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 2.48%, while tax levies would increase an average of 1.91%. None of the 38 districts are proposing to go over the tax cap, which would have required that 60% of voters approve the budget instead of a simple majority.
Voters also will pick school board members Tuesday. There are 16 contested races out of 38 elections. Two districts will have write-in contests.
Following is information on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in 38 districts in Erie and Niagara counties.
(i) = incumbent
Akron
Proposed budget: $32.59 million, down 3.26%
Proposed tax levy: $10.16 million, up 0.99%
Proposition 2: To spend $426,000 to purchase buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Phillip Kenline (i), Erin Behm, Jacob Halleck, Erik Polkowski (i), Lisa Giallella
Alden
Proposed budget: $37.15 million, up 3.98%
Proposed tax levy: $16.03 million, up 1.95%
Proposition 2: To spend $480,000 to purchase buses
Proposition 3: To spend $47,000 from a reserve fund to buy equipment
Candidates (Elect 1): Michael Bennett (i)
Amherst
Proposed budget: $64.31 million, up 3.03%
Proposed tax levy: $38.95 million, up 3.14%
Proposition 2: To establish a capital improvement reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 3): Jeanne Ernst (i), Lynn Errington (i), Paul Steimle (i)
Cheektowaga
Proposed budget: $51.32 million, up 8.57%
Proposed tax levy: $26.37 million, up 2.43%
Proposition 2: To continue having a high school student be a nonvoting member of the School Board
Candidates (Elect 1): No candidates submitted petitions; the person with the highest number of write-in votes will win
Clarence
Proposed budget: $89.56 million, up 1.54%
Proposed tax levy: $52.39 million, up 2.97%
Proposition 2: To spend $913,250 to purchase buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Michael Fuchs (i), Cheryl Klemenz, Amy Leach, Dennis Priore (i)
Cleveland Hill
Proposed budget: $34.04 million, up 4.14%
Proposed tax levy: $13.25 million, up 0.89%
Candidates (Elect 2): Michael Montoro (i), Bonnie Vest (i)
Depew
Proposed budget: $47.26 million, up 2.13%
Proposed tax levy: $19.03 million, up 2.99%
Proposition 2: To spend $674,760 to buy buses
Candidates (Elect 2): David Sheff (i), Justin P. Young (i)
East Aurora
Proposed budget: $39.48 million, up 3.45%
Proposed tax levy: $24.59 million, up 3.8%
Candidates: (Elect 2): Deb Chmielowiec, Kimberlee L. Danieu (i), Joe Cassidy
Eden
Proposed budget: $32.63 million, up 4.32%
Proposed tax levy: $15.16 million, no change
Proposition 2: To spend $520,063 to buy buses and maintenance equipment
Proposition 3: To spend $171,356 from technology reserve for equipment
Candidates (Elect 2): Jennifer Horschel (i), John P. (Jack) Cuddihy (i)
Frontier
Proposed budget: $93.03 million, up 3.97%
Proposed tax levy: $43.57 million, up 2.85%
Proposition 2: To spend $882,113 to buy buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Patrick Boyle (i), John Cordier
Grand Island
Proposed budget: $67.11 million, up 3.86%
Proposed tax levy: $36.28 million, up 3.21%
Proposition 2: To spend $710,000 to buy buses
Candidates (Elect 3): Glenn Bobeck (i), Danielle Bruno, Joy LaMarca (i), Leslie Madigan, James M. Mucahy
Gowanda
Proposed budget: $34.09 million, down 0.58%
Proposed tax levy: $5.15 million, up 1.21%
Proposition 2: To spend $301,642 to buy buses
Proposition 3: To establish a transportation reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 3): Max Graham (i), Jill K. Smith, Shauna McMahon, Dollene Christopher
Hamburg
Proposed budget: $77.65 million, up 2.83%
Proposed tax levy: $39.51 million, up 2.2%
Candidates (Elect 2): Robbin List (i), Michael McGarry (i)
Holland
Proposed budget: $21.29 million, up 1.86%
Proposed tax levy: $7.93 million, up 1.9%
Proposition 2: To spend $256,468 to buy vehicles
Proposition 3: To spend $7.5 million for turf sports field, lights and other improvements
Candidates (Elect 2): Kelleen Kensy, (i), Lloyd DeMario, Bonnie Meahl-Rowe (i)
Iroquois
Proposed budget: $53.8 million, up 2.33%
Proposed tax levy: $31.68 million, up 1.96%
Proposition 2: To spend $511,351 on buses
Candidates (Elect 1 to five-year term): Christina Uebelhoer, Heather Jacobs, Thomas Greier. (Elect 1 to five-year term): Robert Barry
Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda
Proposed budget: $172.42 million, up 1.98%
Proposed tax levy: $89.99 million, up 1.96%
Proposition 2: To spend $1.02 million on buses
Candidates (Elect 1): Christine Caravello, Todd Marquardt
Lackawanna
Proposed budget: $61.5 million, up 4.57%
Proposed tax levy: $9.74 million, no change.
Candidates (Elect 4): Leonard Kowalski (i), Azaldeen "Izzy" Mohamed, Kimberly Bukaty (i), Raymond Braxton, Mohamed Munassar (i)
Lake Shore
Proposed budget: $60.66 million, up 1.01%
Proposed tax levy: $18.45 million, up 1.95%
Proposition 2: To spend $575,675 to buy vehicles
Proposition 3: To establish a capital reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): Arlene DeJoy-Meckes, Jennifer Michalec (i), Guy Canonico Jr., Kathleen Chiavetta (i), Tiffany Eckles
Lancaster
Proposed budget: $117.92 million, up 2.99%
Proposed tax levy: $57.77, up 1.5%
Proposition 2: To spend $732,510 on buses
Candidates (Elect 2): Jill Simme Fecher (i), Shannon Cohen (i)
Maryvale
Proposed budget: $50.03 million, up 3.61%
Proposed tax levy: $22.12, up 1.65%
Candidates (Elect 1): Ron Morlock (i)
North Collins
Proposed budget: $16.26 million, up 4.02%
Proposed tax levy: $5.67 million, up 1.99%
Proposition 2: To spend $131,000 to buy buses
Proposition 3: To transfer $1.53 million from repair reserve to two capital reserve funds
Candidates (Elect 2): James Sager (i) and write-in
Orchard Park
Proposed budget: $111.97 million, up 4.21%
Proposed tax levy: $69.26 million, up 2.46%
Proposition 2: To spend $818,000 to buy buses and supplies
Candidates (Elect 2): Ryan Cimo (i), Karen Sreniawski, Dwight Mateer
Sloan
Proposed budget: $37.23 million, up 0.28%
Proposed tax levy: $15.46 million, up 0.21%
Proposition 2: To allow a high school student to be a nonvoting member of the School Board
Candidates (Elect 1): Zachary Smith (i)
Springville
Proposed budget: $43.01 million, up 1.13%
Proposed tax levy: $17.92 million, up 2.76%
Proposition 2: To spend up to $495,000 to buy buses
Proposition 3: To establish a capital improvements reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): Daniel Miess (i), Julianne Moriarty
Sweet Home
Proposed budget: $85.92 million, up 3.09%
Proposed levy: $51.10 million, up 3.18%
Candidates (Elect 1): Peter Bellanti, Douglas Galli, Dirk Rabenold
Tonawanda
Proposed budget: $35.49 million, down 3.21%
Proposed levy: $12.74 million, up 3.18%
Candidates (Elect 2): Renee Gilbert (i), Alicia O'Donnell, Heather Sternin (i)
West Seneca
Proposed budget: $134.64 million, up 3.92%
Proposed tax levy: $64.76 million, up 0.68%
Proposition 2: To spend $551,100 to buy buses
Proposition 3: To increase and extend the bus purchase reserve fund
Proposition 4: To establish a capital projects reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): Lawrence Seibert (i), Molly Dana, Elizabeth Gates
Williamsville
Proposed budget: $205.02 million, up 2.92%
Proposed tax levy: $133.79 million, up 2.59%
Candidates (Elect 3): Eric Borenstein (i), Maureen Poulin, Shawn P. Lemay (i), Swaroop S. Singh, Terry King, Michael J. Littman
Niagara County
Barker
Proposed budget: $17.25 million, no change
Proposed tax levy: $4.76 million, up 3.99%
Candidates (Elect 3): Randall B. Atwater (i), Candice Gancasz (i), Virginia Voss (i)
Lewiston-Porter
Proposed budget: $51.19 million, up 4.28%
Proposed tax levy: $28.08 million, up 1%
Candidates (Elect 3): Jennifer A. Klemick (i), Julie Donnelley, Anika Fetzner
Lockport
Proposed budget: $110.17 million, up 4.42%
Proposed tax levy: $40.55 million, up 1.69%
Proposition 2: To spend $22.94 million for district improvements and upgrades
Candidates (Elect 3): John A. Linderman, Michael P. Ferraro, Kristina M. Schutt
Newfane
Proposed budget: $36,01 million, no statistical change
Proposed tax levy: $13.75 million, up 0.5%
Candidates (Elect 2): Anthony Casinelli (i), Margaux Lingle (i)
Niagara Falls
Proposed budget: $153.14 million, no statistical change
Proposed tax levy: $25.82 million, no change
Candidates (Elect 2): Earl F. Bass (i), Robert Bilson (i), Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker
Niagara Wheatfield
Proposed budget: $79.22 million, up 2.73%
Proposed tax levy: $34.72 million, up 1.99%
Candidates (Elect 2): Richard Sirianni (i), Steven Sabo (i)
North Tonawanda
Proposed budget: $81.85 million, up 1.03%
Proposed tax levy: $29.3 million, up 1.47%
Proposition 2: To establish a capital improvements and transportation reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 3): Stephanie Emiliani, Cheryl McMahon, Krista Vince Garland (i)
Royalton-Hartland
Proposed budget: $28.4 million, up 3.97%
Proposed tax levy: $10.9 million, up 2.1%
Proposition 2: To spend $50,000 on a dump/plow truck
Proposition 3: To establish a capital reserve fund
Candidates (Elect 2): Dave Huntington, Jason Wilhelm
Starpoint
Proposed budget: $57.27 million, up 3.95%
Proposed tax levy: $31.41 million, up 1.52%