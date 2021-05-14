 Skip to main content
2021 school elections: Who's running and how taxes could change in your district
2021 school elections: Who's running and how taxes could change in your district

Voters across New York will vote Tuesday to consider school budget proposals and candidates for their school boards.

The average percentage increase in proposed spending for districts in Erie and Niagara counties is 2.48%, while tax levies would increase an average of 1.91%. None of the 38 districts are proposing to go over the tax cap, which would have required that 60% of voters approve the budget instead of a simple majority.

Voters also will pick school board members Tuesday. There are 16 contested races out of 38 elections. Two districts will have write-in contests.

Following is information on the proposed budgets, tax levies, propositions and candidate elections in 38 districts in Erie and Niagara counties.

(i) = incumbent

Akron

Proposed budget: $32.59 million, down 3.26%

Proposed tax levy: $10.16 million, up 0.99%

Proposition 2: To spend $426,000 to purchase buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Phillip Kenline (i), Erin Behm, Jacob Halleck, Erik Polkowski (i), Lisa Giallella

Alden

Proposed budget: $37.15 million, up 3.98%

Proposed tax levy: $16.03 million, up 1.95%

Proposition 2: To spend $480,000 to purchase buses

Proposition 3: To spend $47,000 from a reserve fund to buy equipment

Candidates (Elect 1): Michael Bennett (i)

Amherst

Proposed budget: $64.31 million, up 3.03%

Proposed tax levy: $38.95 million, up 3.14%

Proposition 2: To establish a capital improvement reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 3): Jeanne Ernst (i), Lynn Errington (i), Paul Steimle (i)

Cheektowaga

Proposed budget: $51.32 million, up 8.57%

Proposed tax levy: $26.37 million, up 2.43%

Proposition 2: To continue having a high school student be a nonvoting member of the School Board

Candidates (Elect 1): No candidates submitted petitions; the person with the highest number of write-in votes will win

Clarence

Proposed budget: $89.56 million, up 1.54%

Proposed tax levy: $52.39 million, up 2.97%

Proposition 2: To spend $913,250 to purchase buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Michael Fuchs (i), Cheryl Klemenz, Amy Leach, Dennis Priore (i)

Cleveland Hill

Proposed budget: $34.04 million, up 4.14%

Proposed tax levy: $13.25 million, up 0.89%

Candidates (Elect 2): Michael Montoro (i), Bonnie Vest (i)

Depew

Proposed budget: $47.26 million, up 2.13%

Proposed tax levy: $19.03 million, up 2.99%

Proposition 2: To spend $674,760 to buy buses

Candidates (Elect 2): David Sheff (i), Justin P. Young (i)

East Aurora

Proposed budget: $39.48 million, up 3.45%

Proposed tax levy: $24.59 million, up 3.8%

Candidates: (Elect 2): Deb Chmielowiec, Kimberlee L. Danieu (i), Joe Cassidy

Eden

Proposed budget: $32.63 million, up 4.32%

Proposed tax levy: $15.16 million, no change

Proposition 2: To spend $520,063 to buy buses and maintenance equipment

Proposition 3: To spend $171,356 from technology reserve for equipment

Candidates (Elect 2): Jennifer Horschel (i), John P. (Jack) Cuddihy (i)

Frontier

Proposed budget: $93.03 million, up 3.97%

Proposed tax levy: $43.57 million, up 2.85%

Proposition 2: To spend $882,113 to buy buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Patrick Boyle (i), John Cordier

Grand Island

Proposed budget: $67.11 million, up 3.86%

Proposed tax levy: $36.28 million, up 3.21%

Proposition 2: To spend $710,000 to buy buses

Candidates (Elect 3): Glenn Bobeck (i), Danielle Bruno, Joy LaMarca (i), Leslie Madigan, James M. Mucahy

Gowanda

Proposed budget: $34.09 million, down 0.58%

Proposed tax levy: $5.15 million, up 1.21% 

Proposition 2: To spend $301,642 to buy buses

Proposition 3: To establish a transportation reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 3): Max Graham (i), Jill K. Smith, Shauna McMahon, Dollene Christopher

Hamburg

Proposed budget: $77.65 million, up 2.83%

Proposed tax levy: $39.51 million, up 2.2%

Candidates (Elect 2): Robbin List (i), Michael McGarry (i)

Holland

Proposed budget: $21.29 million, up 1.86%

Proposed tax levy: $7.93 million, up 1.9%

Proposition 2: To spend $256,468 to buy vehicles

Proposition 3: To spend $7.5 million for turf sports field, lights and other improvements

Candidates (Elect 2): Kelleen Kensy, (i), Lloyd DeMario, Bonnie Meahl-Rowe (i)

Iroquois

Proposed budget: $53.8 million, up 2.33%

Proposed tax levy: $31.68 million, up 1.96%

Proposition 2: To spend $511,351 on buses

Candidates (Elect 1 to five-year term): Christina Uebelhoer, Heather Jacobs, Thomas Greier. (Elect 1 to five-year term): Robert Barry

Kenmore-Town of Tonawanda

Proposed budget: $172.42 million, up 1.98%

Proposed tax levy: $89.99 million, up 1.96%

Proposition 2: To spend $1.02 million on buses

Candidates (Elect 1): Christine Caravello, Todd Marquardt

Lackawanna

Proposed budget: $61.5 million, up 4.57%

Proposed tax levy: $9.74 million, no change.

Candidates (Elect 4): Leonard Kowalski (i), Azaldeen "Izzy" Mohamed, Kimberly Bukaty (i), Raymond Braxton, Mohamed Munassar (i)

Lake Shore

Proposed budget: $60.66 million, up 1.01%

Proposed tax levy: $18.45 million, up 1.95%

Proposition 2: To spend $575,675 to buy vehicles

Proposition 3: To establish a capital reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): Arlene DeJoy-Meckes, Jennifer Michalec (i), Guy Canonico Jr., Kathleen Chiavetta (i), Tiffany Eckles

Lancaster

Proposed budget: $117.92 million, up 2.99% 

Proposed tax levy: $57.77, up 1.5%

Proposition 2: To spend $732,510 on buses

Candidates (Elect 2): Jill Simme Fecher (i), Shannon Cohen (i)

Maryvale

Proposed budget: $50.03 million, up 3.61%

Proposed tax levy: $22.12, up 1.65%

Candidates (Elect 1): Ron Morlock (i)

North Collins

Proposed budget: $16.26 million, up 4.02%

Proposed tax levy: $5.67 million, up 1.99%

Proposition 2: To spend $131,000 to buy buses

Proposition 3: To transfer $1.53 million from repair reserve to two capital reserve funds

Candidates (Elect 2): James Sager (i) and write-in

Orchard Park

Proposed budget: $111.97 million, up 4.21%

Proposed tax levy: $69.26 million, up 2.46%

Proposition 2: To spend $818,000 to buy buses and supplies

Candidates (Elect 2): Ryan Cimo (i), Karen Sreniawski, Dwight Mateer

Sloan

Proposed budget: $37.23 million, up 0.28%

Proposed tax levy: $15.46 million, up 0.21%

Proposition 2: To allow a high school student to be a nonvoting member of the School Board

Candidates (Elect 1): Zachary Smith (i)

Springville

Proposed budget: $43.01 million, up 1.13%

Proposed tax levy: $17.92 million, up 2.76%

Proposition 2: To spend up to $495,000 to buy buses

Proposition 3: To establish a capital improvements reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): Daniel Miess (i), Julianne Moriarty

Sweet Home

Proposed budget: $85.92 million, up 3.09%

Proposed levy: $51.10 million, up 3.18%

Candidates (Elect 1): Peter Bellanti, Douglas Galli, Dirk Rabenold

Tonawanda

Proposed budget: $35.49 million, down 3.21%

Proposed levy: $12.74 million, up 3.18%

Candidates (Elect 2): Renee Gilbert (i), Alicia O'Donnell, Heather Sternin (i)

West Seneca

Proposed budget: $134.64 million, up 3.92%

Proposed tax levy: $64.76 million, up 0.68%

Proposition 2: To spend $551,100 to buy buses

Proposition 3: To increase and extend the bus purchase reserve fund

Proposition 4: To establish a capital projects reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): Lawrence Seibert (i), Molly Dana, Elizabeth Gates

Williamsville

Proposed budget: $205.02 million, up 2.92%

Proposed tax levy: $133.79 million, up 2.59%

Candidates (Elect 3): Eric Borenstein (i), Maureen Poulin, Shawn P. Lemay (i), Swaroop S. Singh, Terry King, Michael J. Littman

Niagara County

Barker

Proposed budget: $17.25 million, no change 

Proposed tax levy: $4.76 million, up 3.99%

Candidates (Elect 3): Randall B. Atwater (i), Candice Gancasz (i), Virginia Voss (i)

Lewiston-Porter

Proposed budget: $51.19 million, up 4.28%

Proposed tax levy: $28.08 million, up 1%

Candidates (Elect 3): Jennifer A. Klemick (i), Julie Donnelley, Anika Fetzner

Lockport

Proposed budget: $110.17 million, up 4.42%

Proposed tax levy: $40.55 million, up 1.69%

Proposition 2: To spend $22.94 million for district improvements and upgrades

Candidates (Elect 3): John A. Linderman, Michael P. Ferraro, Kristina M. Schutt

Newfane

Proposed budget: $36,01 million, no statistical change

Proposed tax levy: $13.75 million, up 0.5%

Candidates (Elect 2): Anthony Casinelli (i), Margaux Lingle (i)

Niagara Falls

Proposed budget: $153.14 million, no statistical change

Proposed tax levy: $25.82 million, no change

Candidates (Elect 2): Earl F. Bass (i), Robert Bilson (i), Gwendolyn Streeter-Walker

Niagara Wheatfield

Proposed budget: $79.22 million, up 2.73%

Proposed tax levy: $34.72 million, up 1.99%

Candidates (Elect 2): Richard Sirianni (i), Steven Sabo (i)

North Tonawanda

Proposed budget: $81.85 million, up 1.03%

Proposed tax levy: $29.3 million, up 1.47%

Proposition 2: To establish a capital improvements and transportation reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 3): Stephanie Emiliani, Cheryl McMahon, Krista Vince Garland (i)

Royalton-Hartland

Proposed budget: $28.4 million, up 3.97%

Proposed tax levy: $10.9 million, up 2.1%

Proposition 2: To spend $50,000 on a dump/plow truck

Proposition 3: To establish a capital reserve fund

Candidates (Elect 2): Dave Huntington, Jason Wilhelm

Starpoint

Proposed budget: $57.27 million, up 3.95%

Proposed tax levy: $31.41 million, up 1.52%

Candidates (Elect 3): Michelle L. Leuer, Jason B. Madden, Gregory G. Brehm (i)

Wilson

Proposed budget:$28.32 million, up 1.02%

Proposed tax levy: $12.68 million, up 1.79%

Candidates (Elect 2): Kelly Schnars, Tracey Kent, Christopher Carlin (i)

Tags

