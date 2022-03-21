 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
2 teachers injured during fights at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts
Two teachers at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, 450 Masten Ave., were injured Monday following a series of fights that occurred during dismissal, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.

Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said one of the injured teachers sought medical treatment and the other was transported to Erie County Medical Center for an evaluation.

DeGeorge said no arrests were made in connection with the fights and injured teachers.

