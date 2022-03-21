2 teachers injured during fights at Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts

Two teachers at the Buffalo Academy for Visual and Performing Arts, 450 Masten Ave., were injured Monday following a series of fights that occurred during dismissal, according to a spokesman for the Buffalo Police Department.
Spokesman Michael J. DeGeorge said one of the injured teachers sought medical treatment and the other was transported to Erie County Medical Center for an evaluation.
DeGeorge said no arrests were made in connection with the fights and injured teachers.
Tags
Want to see more like this?
Get our local education coverage delivered directly to your inbox.
Harold McNeil
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today