Phayln Johnson, a student at Sacred Heart Academy, is 17 but has been active in her church on a national level for more than a decade.

Fredrick Law Olmsted’s Brooklyn Bullock works with The Girls Foundation and the Community Action Organization.

The Park School's Savanah Lott works part time to pay her way through the private school.

City Honors student Xavier Mann earned a 96.2 grade point average. During his summers, he worked at a sports camp for underprivileged youth.

They are exactly the kind of young people that Lt. Aaron Salter, the retired police officer killed last year in the May 14 massacre at Tops Markets on Jefferson Avenue, would want to encourage.

Last week, they were among 10 Buffalo students who received $5,000 scholarships from the Lt. Aaron Salter Memorial Scholarship, started by his friends and fellow former officers who wanted to keep his memory alive.

Salter was working as a security guard when the racist shooting took place last year. He died trying to stop the killer, drawing him to the front of the store, allowing workers and customers to flee out of the back.

Bradford Pitts, a former Buffalo police officer, grew up in the same neighborhood as Salter. They also worked together for many years on the Buffalo police force.

He recalled how his friend had a gift for inventing things.

“Aaron was one of those types of people that could fix something that was broken or took something that might have been trashed by another person and turned it into an invention. He carried it into adulthood,” Pitts said.

After Salter’s death, Pitts said that he, other officers and community members started thinking about ways that they could honor Salter and the other lives lost that day, while having a larger impact on the community. They came up with the idea for a scholarship fund for Buffalo-area high school students.

“We knew that was something that would have a tangible effect on students,” said Earl Perrin, who worked with Salter on the police force for 10 years and helped form the scholarship. “We believe in the concept of the old parable that would you rather give a man a fish to eat for the day or teach them how to fish. Our technique with this scholarship was to teach students how to fish so they could give back to the community.”

To raise money for the scholarship, they organized two celebrity golf tournaments, a gala and a half-marathon and 5K race on the day before the first anniversary of the Tops shooting.

The students who received the scholarships are:

• Brooklyn Bullock, Frederick Law Olmsted.

• Savanah Lott, Park School.

• Phalyn Johnson, Sacred Heart Academy.

• Jannatul Maowa, Hutchinson-Central Technical High School.

• Naturalle Miller, Bennett High School.

• AbdullahMohd OadudKhan, Research Laboratory High School.

• Eman Salem, Frederick Law Olmsted.

• Demarcus Stuckey, Buffalo School of Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management.

• De’Sha Williams, Bennett High School.

• Xavier Mann, City Honors. Mann is also the first recipient of another scholarship, the Buffalo 10 Scholarship, which also aims to honor the victims of the Tops shooting.

“We wanted to apply this money towards people that could become future Aarons,” Pitts said. “We wanted it to be someone who emulates Aaron’s character and the type of person who Aaron was academically. Someone socially involved in the community, free-spirited, outgoing and giving like him … it was more than book work that was Aaron.”

Earl Perrin, another fellow police officer who is part of the scholarship foundation, said that they chose recipients who had a combination of both a science and community-driven background.

“A lot of really good candidates didn’t have a community aspect. You had to be well-rounded with a focus on community and science,” Perrin said.

Pitts said that it's likely the scholarship selection process will evolve in coming years.

“We are looking to give scholarships to people not just looking or seeking to go to a traditional college but also to individuals who are seeking to learn a trade,” Pitts said. “Every mind is not generated to go to your traditional college so that does not mean they aren’t worthy of receiving assistance also to make themselves better or the community better.”

Sponsors of this year's scholarship and efforts included Highmark Blue Cross of Western New York, Community Health Center of Buffalo, Paddock Chevrolet of Buffalo and former Buffalo Bills defensive end Bruce Smith.